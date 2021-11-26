Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch UNLV Rebels vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) is tackled by Colorado State Rams defensive back Robert Floyd (25) in the fourth quarter at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Air Force Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (2-9, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Falcon Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Air Force vs. UNLV

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Falcon Stadium
    Air Force and UNLV Stats

    • The Falcons score 29.5 points per game, comparable to the 31.5 per matchup the Rebels give up.
    • This year, the Falcons have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (16).
    • The Rebels have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (21.4) as the Falcons have allowed (19.5).
    • The Rebels have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (14) this season.

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 932 passing yards (84.7 ypg), completing 45.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 698 yards (63.5 ypg) on 139 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • Brad Roberts has carried the ball 263 times for a team-high 1,181 yards (107.4 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • Brandon Lewis' team-high 447 receiving yards (40.6 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Micah Davis has put up a 221-yard season so far (20.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes.
    • Dane Kinamon's seven receptions have turned into 101 yards (9.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Cameron Friel leads UNLV with 1,608 passing yards (146.2 ypg) on 141-of-226 passing with six touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.
    • Charles Williams' team-high 1,124 rushing yards (102.2 per game) have come on 238 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also added 192 yards (17.5 per game) on 12 catches.
    • This season Doug Brumfield has racked up 109 yards (9.9 per game) on 19 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Steve Jenkins' 683 receiving yards (62.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Kyle Willams has totaled 601 receiving yards (54.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes this year.

    Air Force Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Army

    L 21-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Colorado State

    W 35-21

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nevada

    W 41-39

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    UNLV Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico

    W 31-17

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Hawaii

    W 27-13

    Home

    11/19/2021

    San Diego State

    L 28-20

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    UNLV at Air Force

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
