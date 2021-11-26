Nov 13, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) is tackled by Colorado State Rams defensive back Robert Floyd (25) in the fourth quarter at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (2-9, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Falcon Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. UNLV

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force and UNLV Stats

The Falcons score 29.5 points per game, comparable to the 31.5 per matchup the Rebels give up.

This year, the Falcons have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (16).

The Rebels have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (21.4) as the Falcons have allowed (19.5).

The Rebels have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 932 passing yards (84.7 ypg), completing 45.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 698 yards (63.5 ypg) on 139 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Brad Roberts has carried the ball 263 times for a team-high 1,181 yards (107.4 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

Brandon Lewis' team-high 447 receiving yards (40.6 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with one touchdown.

Micah Davis has put up a 221-yard season so far (20.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes.

Dane Kinamon's seven receptions have turned into 101 yards (9.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UNLV Players to Watch

Cameron Friel leads UNLV with 1,608 passing yards (146.2 ypg) on 141-of-226 passing with six touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Charles Williams' team-high 1,124 rushing yards (102.2 per game) have come on 238 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also added 192 yards (17.5 per game) on 12 catches.

This season Doug Brumfield has racked up 109 yards (9.9 per game) on 19 attempts with two touchdowns.

Steve Jenkins' 683 receiving yards (62.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with four touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has totaled 601 receiving yards (54.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes this year.

Air Force Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Army L 21-14 Home 11/13/2021 Colorado State W 35-21 Away 11/19/2021 Nevada W 41-39 Away 11/26/2021 UNLV - Home

UNLV Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 New Mexico W 31-17 Away 11/13/2021 Hawaii W 27-13 Home 11/19/2021 San Diego State L 28-20 Home 11/26/2021 Air Force - Away

Regional restrictions apply.