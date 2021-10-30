UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UNLV Rebels vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Mackay Stadium on Friday, October 29, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Mackay Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Nevada and UNLV Stats
- The Wolf Pack put up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per matchup the Rebels give up.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (9).
- The Rebels' average points scored this year, 19.6, is 5.4 fewer than the 25.0 the Wolf Pack are giving up.
- The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .
Nevada Players to Watch
- Carson Strong has thrown for 2,466 yards (352.3 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Toa Taua's team-high 453 rushing yards (64.7 per game) have come on 77 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 123 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Devonte Lee has rushed for 166 yards (23.7 per game) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.
- Romeo Doubs' team-leading 590 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Cole Turner has put up a 508-yard season so far (72.6 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes.
- Melquan Stovall's 30 catches have netted him 368 yards (52.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Cameron Friel has 859 passing yards (122.7 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Charles Williams' team-high 719 rushing yards (102.7 per game) have come on 145 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added six catches for 109 yards (15.6 per game).
- This season Doug Brumfield has taken 19 carries for 109 yards (15.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kyle Willams' 324 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions.
- Steve Jenkins has put up a 287-yard season so far (41.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes.
- Tyleek Collins' six catches this season have resulted in 109 yards (15.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Nevada Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
New Mexico State
W 55-28
Home
10/16/2021
Hawaii
W 34-17
Home
10/23/2021
Fresno State
L 34-32
Away
10/29/2021
UNLV
-
Home
11/6/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
11/13/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/19/2021
Air Force
-
Home
UNLV Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
UTSA
L 24-17
Away
10/16/2021
Utah State
L 28-24
Home
10/21/2021
San Jose State
L 27-20
Home
10/29/2021
Nevada
-
Away
11/6/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
11/13/2021
Hawaii
-
Home
11/19/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
