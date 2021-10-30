UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNLV Rebels vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) is hit by Utah State Aggies defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. (0) as he throws the ball during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) is hit by Utah State Aggies defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. (0) as he throws the ball during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Mackay Stadium on Friday, October 29, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV

    • Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Mackay Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nevada and UNLV Stats

    • The Wolf Pack put up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per matchup the Rebels give up.
    • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (9).
    • The Rebels' average points scored this year, 19.6, is 5.4 fewer than the 25.0 the Wolf Pack are giving up.
    • The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong has thrown for 2,466 yards (352.3 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Toa Taua's team-high 453 rushing yards (64.7 per game) have come on 77 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 123 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has rushed for 166 yards (23.7 per game) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' team-leading 590 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Cole Turner has put up a 508-yard season so far (72.6 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes.
    • Melquan Stovall's 30 catches have netted him 368 yards (52.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Cameron Friel has 859 passing yards (122.7 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Charles Williams' team-high 719 rushing yards (102.7 per game) have come on 145 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added six catches for 109 yards (15.6 per game).
    • This season Doug Brumfield has taken 19 carries for 109 yards (15.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Kyle Willams' 324 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions.
    • Steve Jenkins has put up a 287-yard season so far (41.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes.
    • Tyleek Collins' six catches this season have resulted in 109 yards (15.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Nevada Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 55-28

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Hawaii

    W 34-17

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Fresno State

    L 34-32

    Away

    10/29/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    UNLV Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    UTSA

    L 24-17

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Utah State

    L 28-24

    Home

    10/21/2021

    San Jose State

    L 27-20

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    UNLV at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to shoot over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16925708
    Boxing

    How to Watch Sebastian Papeschi vs. Héctor Zepeda

    1 minute ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Volleybal

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington State vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is congratulated by tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. (45) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UNLV vs. Nevada

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) is hit by Utah State Aggies defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. (0) as he throws the ball during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a three point shot over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy