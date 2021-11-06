Publish date:
How to Watch UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host a MWC showdown against the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
New Mexico and UNLV Stats
- This year, the Lobos score 22.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Rebels surrender (36.0).
- This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).
- The Rebels' average points scored this year, 19.6, is 5.9 fewer than the 25.5 the Lobos are giving up.
- This year the Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Lobos' takeaways (9).
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson has 1,054 passing yards (131.8 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 387 yards (48.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 281 yards (35.1 per game) on 79 carries with one touchdown.
- Luke Wysong's 225 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions.
- Emmanuel Logan-Green has caught 14 passes for 155 yards (19.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Kyle Jarvis' nine grabs have netted him 145 yards (18.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Cameron Friel leads UNLV with 1,142 passing yards (142.8 ypg) on 100-of-155 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- Charles Williams has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 749 yards (93.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught seven passes for 125 yards (15.6 per game).
- This season Doug Brumfield has racked up 19 carries for 109 yards (13.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Steve Jenkins' 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 32 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Kyle Willams has put up a 384-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 30 passes.
New Mexico Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
San Diego State
L 31-7
Away
10/16/2021
Colorado State
L 36-7
Home
10/23/2021
Wyoming
W 14-3
Away
11/6/2021
UNLV
-
Home
11/13/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Boise State
-
Away
11/26/2021
Utah State
-
Home
UNLV Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Utah State
L 28-24
Home
10/21/2021
San Jose State
L 27-20
Home
10/29/2021
Nevada
L 51-20
Away
11/6/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
11/13/2021
Hawaii
-
Home
11/19/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
11/26/2021
Air Force
-
Away
