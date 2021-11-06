Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; New Mexico Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson (2) throws against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host a MWC showdown against the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
    New Mexico and UNLV Stats

    • This year, the Lobos score 22.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Rebels surrender (36.0).
    • This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).
    • The Rebels' average points scored this year, 19.6, is 5.9 fewer than the 25.5 the Lobos are giving up.
    • This year the Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Lobos' takeaways (9).

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Terry Wilson has 1,054 passing yards (131.8 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 387 yards (48.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 281 yards (35.1 per game) on 79 carries with one touchdown.
    • Luke Wysong's 225 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions.
    • Emmanuel Logan-Green has caught 14 passes for 155 yards (19.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Kyle Jarvis' nine grabs have netted him 145 yards (18.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Cameron Friel leads UNLV with 1,142 passing yards (142.8 ypg) on 100-of-155 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Charles Williams has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 749 yards (93.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught seven passes for 125 yards (15.6 per game).
    • This season Doug Brumfield has racked up 19 carries for 109 yards (13.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Steve Jenkins' 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 32 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Kyle Willams has put up a 384-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 30 passes.

    New Mexico Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    San Diego State

    L 31-7

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Colorado State

    L 36-7

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Wyoming

    W 14-3

    Away

    11/6/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    UNLV Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Utah State

    L 28-24

    Home

    10/21/2021

    San Jose State

    L 27-20

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nevada

    L 51-20

    Away

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    UNLV at New Mexico

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
