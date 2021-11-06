Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; New Mexico Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson (2) throws against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host a MWC showdown against the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium

New Mexico and UNLV Stats

This year, the Lobos score 22.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Rebels surrender (36.0).

This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).

The Rebels' average points scored this year, 19.6, is 5.9 fewer than the 25.5 the Lobos are giving up.

This year the Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Lobos' takeaways (9).

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has 1,054 passing yards (131.8 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 387 yards (48.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 281 yards (35.1 per game) on 79 carries with one touchdown.

Luke Wysong's 225 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has caught 14 passes for 155 yards (19.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyle Jarvis' nine grabs have netted him 145 yards (18.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

UNLV Players to Watch

Cameron Friel leads UNLV with 1,142 passing yards (142.8 ypg) on 100-of-155 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Charles Williams has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 749 yards (93.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught seven passes for 125 yards (15.6 per game).

This season Doug Brumfield has racked up 19 carries for 109 yards (13.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Steve Jenkins' 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 32 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has put up a 384-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 30 passes.

New Mexico Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 San Diego State L 31-7 Away 10/16/2021 Colorado State L 36-7 Home 10/23/2021 Wyoming W 14-3 Away 11/6/2021 UNLV - Home 11/13/2021 Fresno State - Away 11/20/2021 Boise State - Away 11/26/2021 Utah State - Home

UNLV Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Utah State L 28-24 Home 10/21/2021 San Jose State L 27-20 Home 10/29/2021 Nevada L 51-20 Away 11/6/2021 New Mexico - Away 11/13/2021 Hawaii - Home 11/19/2021 San Diego State - Home 11/26/2021 Air Force - Away

