UNLV vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/19/2021

    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch UNLV Rebels vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) looks to make a throw against the Utah State Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) hit the road for a MWC battle against the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for San Diego State vs. UNLV

    San Diego State vs UNLV Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Diego State

    -10.5

    41

    San Diego State and UNLV Stats

    • The Aztecs put up 4.1 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Rebels give up (31.8).
    • This year, the Aztecs have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (15).
    • The Rebels have put an average of 21.5 points per game on the board this season, 4.4 more than the 17.1 the Aztecs have surrendered.
    • The Rebels have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (15).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Lucas Johnson has thrown for 801 yards (80.1 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 192 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 41 carries.
    • Greg Bell has carried the ball 178 times for a team-high 847 yards (84.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chance Bell has taken 52 carries for 261 yards (26.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Daniel Bellinger's team-leading 283 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Elijah Kothe has put up a 250-yard season so far (25.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
    • Jesse Matthews' 21 receptions have netted him 192 yards (19.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Cameron Friel leads UNLV with 1,541 passing yards (154.1 ypg) on 135-of-213 passing with six touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.
    • Charles Williams has carried the ball 222 times for a team-high 1,089 yards (108.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He has also caught nine passes for 133 yards (13.3 per game).
    • This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (10.9 per game) on 19 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Kyle Willams' team-high 594 receiving yards (59.4 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Steve Jenkins has put up a 507-yard season so far (50.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    San Diego State at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    11:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
