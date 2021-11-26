Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Air Force hosts UNLV on Friday afternoon looking for a possible division title with a win.
    Air Force hosts UNLV on a two-game winning streak, looking to make it three in a row which would give the team a shot at winning the Mountain Division title. 

    The Falcons can earn a berth into the Mountain West championship game with a win and a Utah State loss to New Mexico.

    How to Watch UNLV at Air Force Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the UNLV at Air Force game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    If Utah State wins, Air Force would also need Boise State to win so the teams would finish in a three-way tie to have a shot.

    First, though, the Falcons must take care of a UNLV team that has been playing better football over the last three weeks.

    The Rebels won their first two games of the year against New Mexico and Hawaii before they lost to San Diego State 28-20 last week. Despite the loss to the Aztecs, the Rebels played well and are ready to give Air Force everything they can handle.

    Air Force still has a lot to play for and UNLV will look to spoil its chances at making the conference championship game with an upset win.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
