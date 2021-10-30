Skip to main content
    How to Watch UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UNLV looks for its first win of the college football season as the Rebels face in-state rival Nevada on Friday.
    Author:

    UNLV heads to Nevada Friday night with a disappointing 0–7 record on the year. The Rebels will look to get in the win column for the first time against the Wolf Pack (5–2).

    How to Watch UNLV at Nevada Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the UNLV at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rebels have lost five of their games by eight points or less, but they still have not been able to get over the hump and pick up a win. They will play a Nevada team that is coming off a two-point loss to Fresno State last weekend.

    The Wolf Pack scored with two seconds left to cut the lead to two, but couldn't convert the two-point conversion and went home with the 34–32 loss against the Bulldogs.

    The loss snapped the Wolf Pack's three-game winning streak and dropped their record to 2–1 in the Mountain West.

    They will look to bounce back with a win Friday but they cannot take a victory against the Rebels for granted. UNLV is very capable of pulling off the upset against the Wolf Pack.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    UNLV at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
