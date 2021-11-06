Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New Mexico enters the month of November coming off an upset win and a bye week. Will the rested Lobos build a winning streak when they face UNLV on Saturday?
    Author:

    The last time New Mexico took the field, the Lobos upset Mountain West opponent Wyoming 14-3. That was two weeks ago, and after a bye week, Danny Gonzales's team returns to the field this Saturday for another conference matchup, this time against UNLV. 

    How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Stadium

    You can stream the UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In that win over Wyoming, the Lobos turned in a smothering defensive effort. They limited Wyoming to just 3.9 yards per play and 3-of-12 on third down. New Mexico also forced two turnovers: an interception and a fumble recovery. Senior defensive end Joey Noble, who leads the Mountain West with 12.5 tackles for a loss this season, had 1.5 in that game.

    This week, that Lobos defense will be tested again. UNLV features the conference's second-leading rusher in Charles Williams. Through eight games, Williams is averaging 96.3 yards per contest, to go along with eight touchdowns. 

    Saturday's game will be a rubber match in the all-time series between the two schools, with New Mexico and UNLV splitting their first 24 meetings evenly at 12 wins each. The Lobos took the last matchup with a 50-14 win back in 2018.

    Kickoff on Saturday is at 7 p.m. ET.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
