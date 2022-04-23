USC Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch the USC Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lincoln Riley era begins on Saturday when USC hits the field for its annual spring game.

USC shook up college football when it tabbed Lincoln Riley as its new head coach, luring him away from Oklahoma at the end of the 2021 season.

How to Watch the USC Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the USC Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Riley had a ton of success with the Sooners and the Trojans are hoping he can work his magic and put USC back on the map.

The good news is the Trojans have nowhere to go but up after a tough 4-8 year in 2021.

USC started the year with a big win against San Jose State but was upset by Stanford in week two and it didn't get much better after that. 

The Trojans lost their last four games and were blown out by rival UCLA 62-33.

Riley will look to fix that and Saturday; the fans get to see the type of team that will hit the field in September. The Trojans start the year with Rice before looking to avenge the loss to the Cardinal in week two.

The rest of the schedule isn't too bad as the most brutal roads games are at Utah and UCLA, but the Trojans get Arizona State, Washington State and Notre Dame at home.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

ESPN

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
