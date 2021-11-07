Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) gets a hand on USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes match up when the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and the USC Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State and USC Stats

The Sun Devils average 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 per contest the Trojans allow.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Trojans' takeaways (12).

The Trojans, on average, score 10.5 more points (31.3) than the Sun Devils allow (20.8).

The Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (12).

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 1,734 passing yards (216.8 ypg) on 139-of-203 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 429 rushing yards (53.6 ypg) on 79 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Rachaad White has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 477 yards (59.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 251 yards (31.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's team-high 378 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

LV Bunkley-Shelton has totaled 354 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.

Curtis Hodges' 17 grabs have turned into 344 yards (43.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 2,022 yards (252.8 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 761 yards (95.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has piled up 60 carries for 219 yards (27.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Drake London's 1,084 receiving yards (135.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 88 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has collected 396 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 32 passes this year.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 24 grabs have turned into 298 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Arizona State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/8/2021 Stanford W 28-10 Home 10/16/2021 Utah L 35-21 Away 10/30/2021 Washington State L 34-21 Home 11/6/2021 USC - Home 11/13/2021 Washington - Away 11/20/2021 Oregon State - Away 11/27/2021 Arizona - Home

USC Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Utah L 42-26 Home 10/23/2021 Notre Dame L 31-16 Away 10/30/2021 Arizona W 41-34 Home 11/6/2021 Arizona State - Away 11/13/2021 Cal - Away 11/20/2021 UCLA - Home 11/27/2021 BYU - Home

