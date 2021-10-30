Publish date:
How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in a Pac-12 battle. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch USC vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for USC vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-21.5
55.5
USC and Arizona Stats
- The Trojans put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.4).
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).
- The Trojans have allowed an average of 27.9 points per game, 13.6 more than the 14.3 the Wildcats have scored.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).
USC Players to Watch
- Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,818 yards (259.7 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 557 yards (79.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Vavae Malepeai has piled up 202 yards (28.9 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns.
- Drake London's 1,003 receiving yards (143.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 79 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Tahj Washington has totaled 309 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes this year.
- Gary Bryant Jr.'s 21 receptions have netted him 209 yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Gunner Cruz has thrown for 536 yards (76.6 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 63 times for 239 yards (34.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 185 yards (26.4 per game) on 58 carries, while also catching 16 passes for 140 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Stanley Berryhill III's 465 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions with one touchdown.
- Brian Casteel has reeled in 25 passes for 223 yards (31.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Tayvian Cunningham's 15 receptions have turned into 183 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Arizona at USC
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)