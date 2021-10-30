Oct 22, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jalen John (21) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in a Pac-12 battle. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum

Betting Information for USC vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total USC -21.5 55.5

USC and Arizona Stats

The Trojans put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.4).

The Trojans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).

The Trojans have allowed an average of 27.9 points per game, 13.6 more than the 14.3 the Wildcats have scored.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,818 yards (259.7 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 557 yards (79.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has piled up 202 yards (28.9 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns.

Drake London's 1,003 receiving yards (143.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 79 receptions and five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has totaled 309 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes this year.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 21 receptions have netted him 209 yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Arizona Players to Watch

Gunner Cruz has thrown for 536 yards (76.6 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 63 times for 239 yards (34.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 185 yards (26.4 per game) on 58 carries, while also catching 16 passes for 140 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Stanley Berryhill III's 465 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions with one touchdown.

Brian Casteel has reeled in 25 passes for 223 yards (31.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tayvian Cunningham's 15 receptions have turned into 183 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

