Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 22, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jalen John (21) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 22, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jalen John (21) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in a Pac-12 battle. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch USC vs. Arizona

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for USC vs. Arizona

    USC vs Arizona Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    USC

    -21.5

    55.5

    USC and Arizona Stats

    • The Trojans put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.4).
    • The Trojans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).
    • The Trojans have allowed an average of 27.9 points per game, 13.6 more than the 14.3 the Wildcats have scored.
    • This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).

    USC Players to Watch

    • Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,818 yards (259.7 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 557 yards (79.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Vavae Malepeai has piled up 202 yards (28.9 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Drake London's 1,003 receiving yards (143.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 79 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Tahj Washington has totaled 309 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes this year.
    • Gary Bryant Jr.'s 21 receptions have netted him 209 yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Gunner Cruz has thrown for 536 yards (76.6 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 63 times for 239 yards (34.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 185 yards (26.4 per game) on 58 carries, while also catching 16 passes for 140 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stanley Berryhill III's 465 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Brian Casteel has reeled in 25 passes for 223 yards (31.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Tayvian Cunningham's 15 receptions have turned into 183 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Arizona at USC

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17033979
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17048458
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17052854
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17046186
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047484
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17050020
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Merrimack at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17011907
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16965004
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16971179
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy