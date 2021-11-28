USC vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (4-6) host the No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2) at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, November 27, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch USC vs. BYU

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum

Betting Information for BYU vs. USC

Favorite Spread Total BYU -7 64

BYU and USC Stats

This year, the Cougars rack up just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans give up (32.2).

This year, the Cougars have nine turnovers, eight fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).

The Trojans have put an average of 29.9 points per game on the board this year, 6.3 more than the 23.6 the Cougars have surrendered.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (19).

BYU Players to Watch

Jaren Hall leads BYU with 2,307 passing yards (209.7 ypg) on 169-of-264 passing with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 281 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Tyler Allgeier's team-high 1,293 rushing yards (117.5 per game) have come on 228 carries, with 18 touchdowns this year.

Puka Nacua's team-leading 754 receiving yards (68.5 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with five touchdowns.

Gunner Romney has put up a 539-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.

Neil Pau'u's 46 grabs have netted him 526 yards (47.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis leads USC with 2,153 passing yards (215.3 ypg) on 193-of-297 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Keaontay Ingram's team-high 911 rushing yards (91.1 per game) have come on 156 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 154 yards (15.4 per game).

This season Vavae Malepeai has collected 276 yards (27.6 per game) on 75 carries with five touchdowns.

Drake London's team-leading 1,084 receiving yards (108.4 yards per game) have come on 88 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has recorded 523 receiving yards (52.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.

Tahj Washington's 45 receptions have netted him 511 yards (51.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

