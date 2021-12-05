USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the USC Trojans (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cal vs. USC

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: California Memorial Stadium
    Cal and USC Stats

    • This year, the Golden Bears average 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Trojans surrender (32.5).
    • This year, the Golden Bears have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (19).
    • The Trojans have averaged 7.0 more points scored this season (30.0) than the Golden Bears have allowed (23.0).
    • The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 18 takeaways .

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Chase Garbers has 2,350 passing yards (213.6 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 455 rushing yards (41.4 ypg) on 96 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Damien Moore's team-high 517 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 100 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Christopher Brooks has rushed for 497 yards (49.7 per game) on 90 carries with one touchdown.
    • Trevon Clark's 604 receiving yards (54.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Kekoa Crawford has grabbed 36 passes for 491 yards (44.6 yards per game) this year.
    • Jeremiah Hunter's 21 grabs have netted him 388 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Kedon Slovis leads USC with 2,153 passing yards (195.7 ypg) on 193-of-297 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • Keaontay Ingram's team-high 911 rushing yards (82.8 per game) have come on 156 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Vavae Malepeai has racked up 375 yards (34.1 per game) on 95 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Drake London's 1,084 receiving yards (98.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 88 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Gary Bryant Jr. has reeled in 44 passes for 579 yards (52.6 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
    • Tahj Washington's 49 catches have netted him 543 yards (49.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Cal Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Arizona

    L 10-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Stanford

    W 41-11

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UCLA

    L 42-14

    Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    USC Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Arizona State

    L 31-16

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UCLA

    L 62-33

    Home

    11/27/2021

    BYU

    L 35-31

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

