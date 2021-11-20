Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs the ball past Colorado Buffaloes safety Curtis Appleton II (30) for a first down in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they visit the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum

Betting Information for UCLA vs. USC

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3.5 65.5

UCLA and USC Stats

This year, the Bruins put up 4.5 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans allow (28.9).

The Bruins have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Trojans have forced (15).

The Trojans' average points scored this year (29.6) and the Bruins' average points allowed (27.4) are within 2.2 points.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (15).

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,896 yards (189.6 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 463 rushing yards (46.3 ypg) on 106 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Zach Charbonnet's team-high 864 rushing yards (86.4 per game) have come on 152 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Brittain Brown has racked up 102 carries for 616 yards (61.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' team-high 627 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with six touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has put up a 564-yard season so far (56.4 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.

Chase Cota's 18 grabs have netted him 286 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis has 2,153 passing yards (239.2 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keaontay Ingram, has carried the ball 139 times for 815 yards (90.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has collected 227 yards (25.2 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns.

Drake London's 1,084 receiving yards (120.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 88 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has put together a 474-yard season so far (52.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 41 passes.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 30 grabs are good enough for 362 yards (40.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

