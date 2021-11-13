How to Watch USC vs. California

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC looks to get back to .500 this week on the road against Cal. The Golden Bears had started to build momentum but fell last week to Arizona.
    Author:

    USC and Cal meet on Saturday in an inter-divisional Pac-12 matchup. The Trojans enter this game 4-5 on the season and 3-4 in conference, while Cal is 3-6 overall and 2-4 in Pac-12 play. 

    How to Watch USC vs. Cal Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cal had a strong month in October. That included taking a lead into the fourth quarter against No. 5 Oregon before falling 24-17. The Golden Bears followed that up by beating Colorado 26-3, then pulling off an upset win over Oregon State 39-25. That momentum was halted with last week's loss to Arizona, but as a whole, the Golden Bears have been competitive in the second half of the season.

    The Trojans are coming off of a 31-16 loss to Arizona State. Despite the loss, redshirt freshman safety Xavion Alford played well, grabbing a pair of interceptions. Those two picks increased USC's season total to 10, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12. 

    USC leads the all-time series between the two schools 71-30-5. They Trojans have won 17 of the last 19 meetings, picking up a 41-17 victory the last time the schools played in 2019.

    Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17101092
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_17110235
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_17112781
    College Football

    How to Watch USC vs. California

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_16991586
    College Football

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) celebrate after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, talks with Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) after Saturday s 24-14 Illini win at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ohio State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) passes to a teammate. The Florida State Seminoles lost to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 14-28 Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Fsu V Nc State808
    College Football

    Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes against Kansas State Wildcats defensive safety Ross Elder (19) in the second half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy