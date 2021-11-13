How to Watch USC vs. California

USC looks to get back to .500 this week on the road against Cal. The Golden Bears had started to build momentum but fell last week to Arizona.

USC and Cal meet on Saturday in an inter-divisional Pac-12 matchup. The Trojans enter this game 4-5 on the season and 3-4 in conference, while Cal is 3-6 overall and 2-4 in Pac-12 play.

How to Watch USC vs. Cal Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cal had a strong month in October. That included taking a lead into the fourth quarter against No. 5 Oregon before falling 24-17. The Golden Bears followed that up by beating Colorado 26-3, then pulling off an upset win over Oregon State 39-25. That momentum was halted with last week's loss to Arizona, but as a whole, the Golden Bears have been competitive in the second half of the season.

The Trojans are coming off of a 31-16 loss to Arizona State. Despite the loss, redshirt freshman safety Xavion Alford played well, grabbing a pair of interceptions. Those two picks increased USC's season total to 10, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12.

USC leads the all-time series between the two schools 71-30-5. They Trojans have won 17 of the last 19 meetings, picking up a 41-17 victory the last time the schools played in 2019.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.