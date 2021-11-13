How to Watch USC vs. California

How to Watch USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
USC and Cal meet on Saturday in an inter-divisional Pac-12 matchup. The Trojans enter this game 4-5 on the season and 3-4 in conference, while Cal is 3-6 overall and 2-4 in Pac-12 play.
How to Watch USC vs. Cal Today:
Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live stream USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cal had a strong month in October. That included taking a lead into the fourth quarter against No. 5 Oregon before falling 24-17. The Golden Bears followed that up by beating Colorado 26-3, then pulling off an upset win over Oregon State 39-25. That momentum was halted with last week's loss to Arizona, but as a whole, the Golden Bears have been competitive in the second half of the season.
The Trojans are coming off of a 31-16 loss to Arizona State. Despite the loss, redshirt freshman safety Xavion Alford played well, grabbing a pair of interceptions. Those two picks increased USC's season total to 10, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12.
USC leads the all-time series between the two schools 71-30-5. They Trojans have won 17 of the last 19 meetings, picking up a 41-17 victory the last time the schools played in 2019.
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
Regional restrictions may apply.