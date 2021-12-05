How to Watch USC at California

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch USC Trojans at California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    4-7 USC in the Pac-12 South division will play 4-7 California in the Pac-12 North division in a conference showdown on Saturday.
    Both USC and California have the same record and stand in the same place in their respective divisions in the Pac-12. USC is 4-7 on the year and 3-5 in conference play; California is also 4-7 on the season and also 3-5 in conference play. They are both in the same position in their divisions.

    How to Watch USC Trojans at California Golden Bears Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the USC Trojans at California Golden Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The biggest difference is how the two teams have been playing leading into this matchup. USC is 1-4 in their last five weeks bringing a three-game losing streak into this contest. They've most recently lost to Arizona State, UCLA and BYU in the last three weeks.

    California, on the other hand, is 3-2 in their last five weeks. The Golden Bears might have lost last week on the road at UCLA, but they beat Colorado, Oregon State and Stanford recently as well. Their only loss came on the road against Arizona.

    Kedon Slovis will be the player to watch in this game. He has thrown for 2,141 yards and 11 touchdowns, operating an offense that has also seen Keaontay Ingram run for 893 yards on 155 rushing attempts.

    The Golden Bears are projected to win this game by a score of 31.5 to 27. Their favored spread is -4.5, and their money line is -190. The Trojans money line is +155. The Over/Under for this game is 58.5 total points.

