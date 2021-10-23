How to Watch USC vs. Notre Dame

USC heads to Notre Dame on Saturday evening for the annual rivalry game.

USC and Notre Dame lock up Saturday, both coming off a bye week.

The Trojans bye week came at a good time after their blowout loss to Utah, while the Irish are coming off a big win over Virginia Tech.

How to Watch USC at Notre Dame:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KETK-Tyler-Longview, TX)

Live stream USC at Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC was hoping a shakeup of the coaching staff would get its season going, but it has been much of the same since the school fired head coach Clay Helton.

The Trojans have alternated wins and losses all year and currently stand 3-3 on the season. They got easy wins against San Jose State, Colorado and Washington State but weren't able to keep pace with Stanford, Oregon State and Utah in their three losses.

Saturday they hope a trip to Notre Dame will bring out the best in them.

The Fighting Irish will look for their second straight win and sixth on the year while attempting to keep the Trojans from getting above .500.

Notre Dame picked up a comeback win its last game against Virginia Tech. The Irish scored 11 points in the last 2:26 of the game to snag the big road win.

They will look for a less dramatic win Saturday when they play USC.

Regional restrictions may apply.