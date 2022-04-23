Skip to main content

How to Watch the Utah Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah gets back on the field on Saturday afternoon for its annual spring game as it looks to build off its Pac-12 championship from 2021

Utah got off to a rocky start in 2021, losing two of its first three to BYU and San Diego State. Luckily for the Utes neither one of those losses were in the Pac-12 and they were able to bounce back and finish the year winning eight of its last nine to finish in first place in the Pac-12 South.

How to Watch the Utah Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Utah Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes only loss in the conference was to Oregon State 42-34 on October 23rd. They put that loss behind them, though, and won its last five games including a 38-7 beatdown of No. 3 Oregon.

They did it again in the Pac-12 championship game beating the Ducks 38-10 to earn its first-ever Pac-12 title.

They came up short in their first trip to the Rose Bowl, but overall the year was a success and this year they will look to replicate it.

Utah will get tested right away as it heads to Florida to take on the Gators to open the season.

They also have tough road tests at Arizona State, UCLA and Oregon this year, but get USC and Stanford at home.

It will be tough for Utah to repeat, but it heads into the season with a lot of confidence and Saturday they will look to show it off in its spring game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Utah Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) and second baseman Diego Castillo (64) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Oct 23, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) is tackled by Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Keonte Schad (32) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Utah Spring Game

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
PENN STATE FOOTBALL
College Football

Penn State Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Fresno State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_16237478 (3)
College Softball

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Brown in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy