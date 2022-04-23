Utah gets back on the field on Saturday afternoon for its annual spring game as it looks to build off its Pac-12 championship from 2021

Utah got off to a rocky start in 2021, losing two of its first three to BYU and San Diego State. Luckily for the Utes neither one of those losses were in the Pac-12 and they were able to bounce back and finish the year winning eight of its last nine to finish in first place in the Pac-12 South.

How to Watch the Utah Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Utah Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes only loss in the conference was to Oregon State 42-34 on October 23rd. They put that loss behind them, though, and won its last five games including a 38-7 beatdown of No. 3 Oregon.

They did it again in the Pac-12 championship game beating the Ducks 38-10 to earn its first-ever Pac-12 title.

They came up short in their first trip to the Rose Bowl, but overall the year was a success and this year they will look to replicate it.

Utah will get tested right away as it heads to Florida to take on the Gators to open the season.

They also have tough road tests at Arizona State, UCLA and Oregon this year, but get USC and Stanford at home.

It will be tough for Utah to repeat, but it heads into the season with a lot of confidence and Saturday they will look to show it off in its spring game.

Regional restrictions may apply.