Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) hit the road for a MWC showdown against the New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
Utah State and New Mexico Stats
- The Aggies rack up 4.1 more points per game (31.9) than the Lobos surrender (27.8).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- The average points per game for the Lobos this season, 12.4, is 15.4 fewer than the 27.8 the Aggies have given up.
- The Lobos have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (16).
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has thrown for 2,930 yards (266.4 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 686 rushing yards (62.4 per game) have come on 143 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 517 yards (47.0 per game) on 118 carries with four touchdowns.
- Deven Thompkins' 1,508 receiving yards (137.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 82 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Brandon Bowling has put together a 555-yard season so far (50.5 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes.
- Derek Wright's 35 receptions have yielded 549 yards (49.9 ypg) and eight touchdowns.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson has 1,054 passing yards (95.8 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 136 times for 658 yards (59.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 360 yards (32.7 per game) on 88 carries with two touchdowns.
- Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions.
- Trace Bruckler has totaled 171 receiving yards (15.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.
- Emmanuel Logan-Green's 14 receptions have turned into 155 yards (14.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Utah State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
New Mexico State
W 35-13
Away
11/13/2021
San Jose State
W 48-17
Away
11/20/2021
Wyoming
L 44-17
Home
11/26/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
New Mexico Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
UNLV
L 31-17
Home
11/13/2021
Fresno State
L 34-7
Away
11/20/2021
Boise State
L 37-0
Away
11/26/2021
Utah State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
26
2021
Utah State at New Mexico
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
