Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Wooden (4) is tackled by Boise State Broncos cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14) and linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) hit the road for a MWC showdown against the New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah State and New Mexico Stats

    • The Aggies rack up 4.1 more points per game (31.9) than the Lobos surrender (27.8).
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (13) this season.
    • The average points per game for the Lobos this season, 12.4, is 15.4 fewer than the 27.8 the Aggies have given up.
    • The Lobos have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (16).

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Logan Bonner has thrown for 2,930 yards (266.4 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 686 rushing yards (62.4 per game) have come on 143 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 517 yards (47.0 per game) on 118 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Deven Thompkins' 1,508 receiving yards (137.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 82 receptions and nine touchdowns.
    • Brandon Bowling has put together a 555-yard season so far (50.5 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes.
    • Derek Wright's 35 receptions have yielded 549 yards (49.9 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Terry Wilson has 1,054 passing yards (95.8 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 136 times for 658 yards (59.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 360 yards (32.7 per game) on 88 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions.
    • Trace Bruckler has totaled 171 receiving yards (15.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.
    • Emmanuel Logan-Green's 14 receptions have turned into 155 yards (14.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Utah State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 35-13

    Away

    11/13/2021

    San Jose State

    W 48-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Wyoming

    L 44-17

    Home

    11/26/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    New Mexico Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    UNLV

    L 31-17

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Fresno State

    L 34-7

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Boise State

    L 37-0

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Utah State at New Mexico

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

