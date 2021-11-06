Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. New Mexico State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah State Aggies (6-2) and New Mexico State Aggies (1-7) will do battle on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Utah State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah State and New Mexico State Stats

    • This year, the Utah State Aggies average 7.1 fewer points per game (31.4) than the New Mexico State Aggies allow (38.5).
    • The Utah State Aggies have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the New Mexico State Aggies have forced (14).
    • The Utah State Aggies have allowed their opponents to score 29.0 points per game, 4.6 more than the 24.4 the New Mexico State Aggies are scoring per contest.
    • This year the New Mexico State Aggies have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Utah State Aggies have forced 13 turnovers.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Logan Bonner has 2,127 passing yards (265.9 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 60% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 477 yards (59.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elelyon Noa has collected 374 yards (46.8 per game) on 86 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Deven Thompkins' 1,099 receiving yards (137.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 63 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Derek Wright has put together a 449-yard season so far (56.1 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes.
    • Brandon Bowling's 28 grabs have netted him 420 yards (52.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Jonah Johnson has 1,674 passing yards (209.3 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 55.9% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 102 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 75 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Juwuan Price, has carried the ball 82 times for 429 yards (53.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 129 yards (16.1 per game).
    • This season O'Maury Samuels has taken 64 carries for 224 yards (28.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's 462 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jared Wyatt has put up a 421-yard season so far (52.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes.
    • Andre Bodison's 19 grabs are good enough for 208 yards (26.0 ypg).

    Utah State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    UNLV

    W 28-24

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Colorado State

    W 26-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Hawaii

    W 51-31

    Home

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    New Mexico State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    San Jose State

    L 37-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Nevada

    L 55-28

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Hawaii

    L 48-34

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

