    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. Oregon State Beavers: LA Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws a football before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers and the Utah State Aggies play in the LA Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Utah State

    Oregon State and Utah State Stats

    • The Beavers rack up 7.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Aggies surrender (25.3).
    • The Beavers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Aggies have forced (19).
    • The Aggies, on average, score 7.3 more points (33.2) than the Beavers allow (25.9).
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Beavers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan has thrown for 2,414 yards (201.2 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 283 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 62 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, B.J. Baylor, has carried the ball 209 times for 1,259 yards (104.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 78 carries for 448 yards (37.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Trevon Bradford's team-high 606 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Tre'Shaun Harrison has hauled in 25 passes for 346 yards (28.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Champ Flemings has hauled in 14 grabs for 267 yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Logan Bonner leads Utah State with 3,554 passing yards (273.4 ypg) on 257-of-420 passing with 36 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Calvin Tyler Jr., has carried the ball 170 times for 764 yards (58.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elelyon Noa has taken 132 carries for 581 yards (44.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Deven Thompkins' team-high 1,589 receiving yards (122.2 yards per game) have come on 96 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Brandon Bowling has put together a 784-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes.
    • Derek Wright's 45 catches have turned into 756 yards (58.2 ypg) and 11 touchdowns.

    Oregon State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Stanford

    W 35-14

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Arizona State

    W 24-10

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Oregon

    L 38-29

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    Utah State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Wyoming

    L 44-17

    Home

    11/26/2021

    New Mexico

    W 35-10

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    W 46-13

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
