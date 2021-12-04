Utah State Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) is defended by Boise State Broncos cornerback Caleb Biggers (26) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 7-1 MWC) and Utah State Aggies (9-3, 6-2 MWC) will battle in the MWC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park

San Diego State and Utah State Stats

The Aztecs average 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per outing the Aggies allow.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Aggies have forced (17).

The Aggies have scored 32.2 points per game this year, 14.9 more than the Aztecs have given up.

This year the Aggies have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (20).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Lucas Johnson has 1,091 passing yards (90.9 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 47 carries.

Greg Bell has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 947 yards (78.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Chance Bell has rushed for 275 yards (22.9 per game) on 59 carries with four touchdowns.

Jesse Matthews' team-leading 400 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with six touchdowns.

Elijah Kothe has put up a 355-yard season so far (29.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes.

Daniel Bellinger's 29 catches are good enough for 344 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has thrown for 3,236 yards (269.7 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing 32 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 723 rushing yards (60.3 per game) have come on 153 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 552 yards (46.0 per game) on 125 carries with four touchdowns.

Deven Thompkins' team-leading 1,543 receiving yards (128.6 yards per game) have come on 87 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Derek Wright has totaled 699 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.

Brandon Bowling's 44 catches this season have resulted in 630 yards (52.5 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

San Diego State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Nevada W 23-21 Home 11/19/2021 UNLV W 28-20 Away 11/26/2021 Boise State W 27-16 Home 12/4/2021 Utah State - Home

Utah State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 San Jose State W 48-17 Away 11/20/2021 Wyoming L 44-17 Home 11/26/2021 New Mexico W 35-10 Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State - Away

