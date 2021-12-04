Utah State Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 7-1 MWC) and Utah State Aggies (9-3, 6-2 MWC) will battle in the MWC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Diego State and Utah State Stats
- The Aztecs average 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per outing the Aggies allow.
- The Aztecs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Aggies have forced (17).
- The Aggies have scored 32.2 points per game this year, 14.9 more than the Aztecs have given up.
- This year the Aggies have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (20).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Lucas Johnson has 1,091 passing yards (90.9 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 47 carries.
- Greg Bell has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 947 yards (78.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Chance Bell has rushed for 275 yards (22.9 per game) on 59 carries with four touchdowns.
- Jesse Matthews' team-leading 400 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Elijah Kothe has put up a 355-yard season so far (29.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes.
- Daniel Bellinger's 29 catches are good enough for 344 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has thrown for 3,236 yards (269.7 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing 32 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 723 rushing yards (60.3 per game) have come on 153 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 552 yards (46.0 per game) on 125 carries with four touchdowns.
- Deven Thompkins' team-leading 1,543 receiving yards (128.6 yards per game) have come on 87 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Derek Wright has totaled 699 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.
- Brandon Bowling's 44 catches this season have resulted in 630 yards (52.5 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
San Diego State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Nevada
W 23-21
Home
11/19/2021
UNLV
W 28-20
Away
11/26/2021
Boise State
W 27-16
Home
12/4/2021
Utah State
-
Home
Utah State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
San Jose State
W 48-17
Away
11/20/2021
Wyoming
L 44-17
Home
11/26/2021
New Mexico
W 35-10
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)