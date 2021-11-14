Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Nick Nash (16) rushes while being pursued by San Diego State Aztecs safety Cedarious Barfield (27) and defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (99) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium in a MWC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

San Jose State and Utah State Stats

This year, the Spartans score 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Aggies allow (27.2).

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (13).

The Aggies, on average, are scoring 8.8 more points per game this year (31.8) than the Spartans are allowing (23.0).

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Spartans' takeaways (9).

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel has 1,247 passing yards (124.7 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Tyler Nevens' team-high 699 rushing yards (69.9 per game) have come on 145 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Nash has piled up 57 carries for 359 yards (35.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 677 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has reeled in 25 passes for 347 yards (34.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jermaine Braddock's 20 catches have netted him 330 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has 2,486 passing yards (276.2 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 61.3% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 516 rushing yards (57.3 per game) have come on 104 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Elelyon Noa has taken 102 carries for 431 yards (47.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deven Thompkins' 1,314 receiving yards (146.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 72 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Brandon Bowling has put up a 470-yard season so far (52.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.

Derek Wright's 29 catches have turned into 469 yards (52.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.

San Jose State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 UNLV W 27-20 Away 10/30/2021 Wyoming W 27-21 Home 11/6/2021 Nevada L 27-24 Away 11/13/2021 Utah State - Home 11/25/2021 Fresno State - Home

Utah State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 Colorado State W 26-24 Home 10/30/2021 Hawaii W 51-31 Home 11/6/2021 New Mexico State W 35-13 Away 11/13/2021 San Jose State - Away 11/20/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/26/2021 New Mexico - Away

