    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Nick Nash (16) rushes while being pursued by San Diego State Aztecs safety Cedarious Barfield (27) and defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (99) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium in a MWC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Jose State and Utah State Stats

    • This year, the Spartans score 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Aggies allow (27.2).
    • This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (13).
    • The Aggies, on average, are scoring 8.8 more points per game this year (31.8) than the Spartans are allowing (23.0).
    • This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Spartans' takeaways (9).

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Nick Starkel has 1,247 passing yards (124.7 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Nevens' team-high 699 rushing yards (69.9 per game) have come on 145 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Nick Nash has piled up 57 carries for 359 yards (35.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 677 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Hamilton has reeled in 25 passes for 347 yards (34.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jermaine Braddock's 20 catches have netted him 330 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Logan Bonner has 2,486 passing yards (276.2 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 61.3% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 516 rushing yards (57.3 per game) have come on 104 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elelyon Noa has taken 102 carries for 431 yards (47.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Deven Thompkins' 1,314 receiving yards (146.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 72 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Brandon Bowling has put up a 470-yard season so far (52.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.
    • Derek Wright's 29 catches have turned into 469 yards (52.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    San Jose State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    UNLV

    W 27-20

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Wyoming

    W 27-21

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Nevada

    L 27-24

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    Utah State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Colorado State

    W 26-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Hawaii

    W 51-31

    Home

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 35-13

    Away

    11/13/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Utah State at San Jose State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

