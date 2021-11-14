Publish date:
How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium in a MWC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
San Jose State and Utah State Stats
- This year, the Spartans score 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Aggies allow (27.2).
- This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (13).
- The Aggies, on average, are scoring 8.8 more points per game this year (31.8) than the Spartans are allowing (23.0).
- This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Spartans' takeaways (9).
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Nick Starkel has 1,247 passing yards (124.7 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Tyler Nevens' team-high 699 rushing yards (69.9 per game) have come on 145 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Nick Nash has piled up 57 carries for 359 yards (35.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 677 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Isaiah Hamilton has reeled in 25 passes for 347 yards (34.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Jermaine Braddock's 20 catches have netted him 330 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has 2,486 passing yards (276.2 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 61.3% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 516 rushing yards (57.3 per game) have come on 104 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Elelyon Noa has taken 102 carries for 431 yards (47.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Deven Thompkins' 1,314 receiving yards (146.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 72 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Brandon Bowling has put up a 470-yard season so far (52.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.
- Derek Wright's 29 catches have turned into 469 yards (52.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.
San Jose State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
UNLV
W 27-20
Away
10/30/2021
Wyoming
W 27-21
Home
11/6/2021
Nevada
L 27-24
Away
11/13/2021
Utah State
-
Home
11/25/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
Utah State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Colorado State
W 26-24
Home
10/30/2021
Hawaii
W 51-31
Home
11/6/2021
New Mexico State
W 35-13
Away
11/13/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/26/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
