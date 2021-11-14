Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With three games to go, Utah State is alone in first place in the Mountain West's Mountain division. The Aggies will look to maintain that lead Saturday.
    Author:

    With four straight wins, Utah State is 7–2 on the season and 4–1 in conference play heading into Saturday's game against San Jose State.

    The Aggies sit in first place in the Mountain West's Mountain division. Can they hold onto that lead?

    How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their win against New Mexico State last week, the Aggies accumulated 457 yards of total offense. Junior quarterback Logan Bonner threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns while completing 23 of 32 passes.

    The majority of those yards went to the conference's top receiver, senior Deven Thompkins. Thompkins caught nine passes for a career-high 215 yards and two touchdowns. He was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week following that performance. 

    Utah State will face a team in San Jose State that nearly upset Nevada last week, falling 27–24. The Spartans picked off NFL draft prospect Carson Strong twice in that game.

    This will be the 40th all-time meeting between the two schools. San Jose State holds a 20-18-1 advantage in the series but Utah State has won the last eight matchups, including a 64–24 victory in the most recent meeting in 2018.

    Will the Aggies make it nine straight? Or will San Jose State finally end their drought? Tune into Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday night to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17144455
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Clippers

    50 seconds ago
    Andy Murray Tennis
    Tennis

    How to Watch World Team Tennis

    50 seconds ago
    USATSI_17128421
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Gonzaga

    50 seconds ago
    USATSI_17108490
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State

    50 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates after scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    50 seconds ago
    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Jose State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy