With three games to go, Utah State is alone in first place in the Mountain West's Mountain division. The Aggies will look to maintain that lead Saturday.

With four straight wins, Utah State is 7–2 on the season and 4–1 in conference play heading into Saturday's game against San Jose State.

The Aggies sit in first place in the Mountain West's Mountain division. Can they hold onto that lead?

How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans on fuboTV

In their win against New Mexico State last week, the Aggies accumulated 457 yards of total offense. Junior quarterback Logan Bonner threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns while completing 23 of 32 passes.

The majority of those yards went to the conference's top receiver, senior Deven Thompkins. Thompkins caught nine passes for a career-high 215 yards and two touchdowns. He was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week following that performance.

Utah State will face a team in San Jose State that nearly upset Nevada last week, falling 27–24. The Spartans picked off NFL draft prospect Carson Strong twice in that game.

This will be the 40th all-time meeting between the two schools. San Jose State holds a 20-18-1 advantage in the series but Utah State has won the last eight matchups, including a 64–24 victory in the most recent meeting in 2018.

Will the Aggies make it nine straight? Or will San Jose State finally end their drought? Tune into Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday night to find out.

