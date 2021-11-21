Utah State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in a MWC battle. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Betting Information for Utah State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -5.5 52.5

Utah State and Wyoming Stats

The Aggies put up 33.4 points per game, 11.9 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (21.5).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (11).

The Cowboys have averaged 4.2 fewer points per game this season (22) than the Aggies have allowed (26.2).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has 2,749 passing yards (274.9 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 577 rushing yards (57.7 per game) have come on 125 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 472 yards (47.2 per game) on 112 carries with four touchdowns.

Deven Thompkins' 1,441 receiving yards (144.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 77 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Derek Wright has reeled in 32 passes for 519 yards (51.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Brandon Bowling has hauled in 35 catches for 495 yards (49.5 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 1,100 passing yards (110 ypg) on 87-of-172 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Xazavian Valladay's team-high 797 rushing yards (79.7 per game) have come on 156 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 214 yards (21.4 per game) on 20 catches.

This season Titus Swen has racked up 99 carries for 549 yards (54.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's 588 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has put together a 298-yard season so far (29.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 21 passes.

