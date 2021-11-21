Utah State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in a MWC battle. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Utah State vs. Wyoming
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah State
-5.5
52.5
Utah State and Wyoming Stats
- The Aggies put up 33.4 points per game, 11.9 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (21.5).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (11).
- The Cowboys have averaged 4.2 fewer points per game this season (22) than the Aggies have allowed (26.2).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has 2,749 passing yards (274.9 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 577 rushing yards (57.7 per game) have come on 125 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 472 yards (47.2 per game) on 112 carries with four touchdowns.
- Deven Thompkins' 1,441 receiving yards (144.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 77 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Derek Wright has reeled in 32 passes for 519 yards (51.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
- Brandon Bowling has hauled in 35 catches for 495 yards (49.5 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 1,100 passing yards (110 ypg) on 87-of-172 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Xazavian Valladay's team-high 797 rushing yards (79.7 per game) have come on 156 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 214 yards (21.4 per game) on 20 catches.
- This season Titus Swen has racked up 99 carries for 549 yards (54.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Isaiah Neyor's 588 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Ayden Eberhardt has put together a 298-yard season so far (29.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 21 passes.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Wyoming at Utah State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)