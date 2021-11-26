Utah State goes for a possible Mountain West Mountain Division title with a win on Friday afternoon against New Mexico.

Utah State finds itself in position to make the Mountain West Championship Game if it can beat New Mexico and gets some help elsewhere.

The Aggies need a win and a Boise State loss to guarantee a berth into the title game. If Boise State wins, they will also need Fresno State to win in order to have a shot at making it.

How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (Binghampton, NY)

Live stream the Utah State at New Mexico State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First, though, they need to make sure they take care of business and beat a New Mexico team that lost eight of its last nine games.

New Mexico's offense has struggled over its last nine games, as the Lobos have not scored more than 17 points in any of those matchups.

Friday they will need to find a way to score more points if they want to pull off the big upset over Utah State.

It won't be easy, as the Aggies have been playing great football and have a lot to play for in their season finale.

Friday's game should be a good one as the Aggies go for a possible division title, while the Lobos look to play spoiler.

Regional restrictions may apply.