Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Utah State and San Diego State square off Saturday afternoon in the Mountain West Championship game.
    Author:

    Utah State needed San Diego State to win last Friday to make the Mountain West Championship game. Now it gets to play the Aztecs with the conference title on the line.

    How to Watch the Mountain West Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WCHS-Charleston-Huntington, WV)

    Live stream the Utah State vs. San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Aggies started the year just 3-2, but a five-game winning streak helped turn their season around and set them up with a chance to win the Mountain West. They did slip up against Wyoming two weeks ago but easily beat New Mexico to clinch a spot in the championship game.

    Saturday Utah State gets that shot when it travels to San Diego State to take on an Aztec team that has lost just one game this year.

    San Diego State finished a fantastic regular season with a win over Boise State last Friday. After getting down early, the Aztecs battled back to get the 27-16 win that allowed Utah State to make the championship game over Air Force.

    The win was San Diego State's fourth in a row after its one and only loss of the year to Fresno State back on Oct. 30. It was the Aztecs' only blemish on their 11-1 regular season record that has helped them move up to No. 19 in the AP Poll.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WCHS-Charleston-Huntington, WV
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    oklahoma women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi State at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

    11 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass down field against the Air Force Falcons during the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State

    11 seconds ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) celebrates with Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. Utah State: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    11 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) is defended by Boise State Broncos cornerback Caleb Biggers (26) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    11 seconds ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Atalanta BC

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Zaragoza vs. Real Madrid

    30 minutes ago
    soccer fans
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bucknell at Hofstra in College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy