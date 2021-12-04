How to Watch MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State

Utah State needed San Diego State to win last Friday to make the Mountain West Championship game. Now it gets to play the Aztecs with the conference title on the line.

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WCHS-Charleston-Huntington, WV)

The Aggies started the year just 3-2, but a five-game winning streak helped turn their season around and set them up with a chance to win the Mountain West. They did slip up against Wyoming two weeks ago but easily beat New Mexico to clinch a spot in the championship game.

Saturday Utah State gets that shot when it travels to San Diego State to take on an Aztec team that has lost just one game this year.

San Diego State finished a fantastic regular season with a win over Boise State last Friday. After getting down early, the Aztecs battled back to get the 27-16 win that allowed Utah State to make the championship game over Air Force.

The win was San Diego State's fourth in a row after its one and only loss of the year to Fresno State back on Oct. 30. It was the Aztecs' only blemish on their 11-1 regular season record that has helped them move up to No. 19 in the AP Poll.

