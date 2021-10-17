    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) breaks away from USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) breaks away from USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 clash against the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

    Betting Information for Utah vs. Arizona State

    Utah vs Arizona State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Utah

    -1.5

    51.5

    Utah and Arizona State Stats

    • The Utes put up 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils give up per outing (16.2).
    • The Utes have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (9).
    • The Sun Devils have scored 33.3 points per game this year, 10.3 more than the Utes have given up.
    • This year the Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Utes' takeaways (7).

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Cameron Rising has 625 passing yards (125.0 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 65.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 105 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Micah Bernard's team-high 265 rushing yards (53.0 per game) have come on 47 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 89 yards (17.8 per game).
    • This season Tavion Thomas has collected 247 yards (49.4 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Brant Kuithe's 192 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Dalton Kincaid has collected 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.
    • Solomon Enis' 13 grabs have netted him 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,269 passing yards (211.5 ypg), completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 366 yards (61.0 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Rachaad White's team-high 421 rushing yards (70.2 per game) have come on 77 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ricky Pearsall's 256 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Curtis Hodges has recorded 256 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game), hauling in 12 passes this year.
    • LV Bunkley-Shelton's 18 catches this season have resulted in 234 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Arizona State at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    39 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    44 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    16 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy