The Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 clash against the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Betting Information for Utah vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total Utah -1.5 51.5

Utah and Arizona State Stats

The Utes put up 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils give up per outing (16.2).

The Utes have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (9).

The Sun Devils have scored 33.3 points per game this year, 10.3 more than the Utes have given up.

This year the Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Utes' takeaways (7).

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising has 625 passing yards (125.0 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 65.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 105 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Micah Bernard's team-high 265 rushing yards (53.0 per game) have come on 47 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 89 yards (17.8 per game).

This season Tavion Thomas has collected 247 yards (49.4 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's 192 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Dalton Kincaid has collected 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.

Solomon Enis' 13 grabs have netted him 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,269 passing yards (211.5 ypg), completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 366 yards (61.0 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Rachaad White's team-high 421 rushing yards (70.2 per game) have come on 77 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 256 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Curtis Hodges has recorded 256 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game), hauling in 12 passes this year.

LV Bunkley-Shelton's 18 catches this season have resulted in 234 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

