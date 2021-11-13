Utah vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (1-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Arizona Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Arizona Stadium
Utah and Arizona Stats
- This year, the Utes rack up 6.8 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats give up (28.6).
- The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).
- The Utes have allowed their opponents an average of 23.2 points per game this year, 7.2 more than the 16.0 the Wildcats have put on the board per contest.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Utah Players to Watch
- Cameron Rising leads Utah with 1,458 passing yards (162.0 ypg) on 129-of-203 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 299 rushing yards (33.2 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Tavion Thomas' team-high 742 rushing yards (82.4 per game) have come on 122 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year.
- This season Micah Bernard has piled up 63 carries for 394 yards (43.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 151 yards (16.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Devaughn Vele's 318 receiving yards (35.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 17 receptions and one touchdown.
- Dalton Kincaid has recorded 312 receiving yards (34.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes this year.
- Brant Kuithe's 31 grabs have netted him 304 yards (33.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Will Plummer leads Arizona with 835 passing yards (92.8 ypg) on 85-of-152 passing with two touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 121 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 34 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Drake Anderson has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 265 yards (29.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 249 yards (27.7 per game) on 76 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 154 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- Stanley Berryhill III's 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 64 receptions and one touchdown.
- Tayvian Cunningham has caught 18 passes for 299 yards (33.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Brian Casteel's 29 catches have netted him 268 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Utah Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Oregon State
L 42-34
Away
10/30/2021
UCLA
W 44-24
Home
11/5/2021
Stanford
W 52-7
Away
11/13/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/20/2021
Oregon
-
Home
11/26/2021
Colorado
-
Home
Arizona Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Washington
L 21-16
Home
10/30/2021
USC
L 41-34
Away
11/6/2021
Cal
W 10-3
Home
11/13/2021
Utah
-
Home
11/19/2021
Washington State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
