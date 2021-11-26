Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A fan takes a selfie with Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) while they celebrate their win against the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Betting Information for Utah vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total Utah -24 52

Utah and Colorado Stats

This year, the Utes average 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (26.5).

The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buffaloes have 12 takeaways .

The average points scored by the Buffaloes this season, 19.3, is 3.0 fewer than the 22.3 the Utes have given up per game.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, five fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising leads Utah with 1,930 passing yards (175.5 ypg) on 158-of-251 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 329 rushing yards (29.9 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tavion Thomas, has carried the ball 143 times for 836 yards (76.0 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year.

This season T.J. Pledger has racked up 79 carries for 548 yards (49.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's 478 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and five touchdowns.

Dalton Kincaid has hauled in 25 passes for 349 yards (31.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Devaughn Vele has hauled in 19 receptions for 346 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Colorado Players to Watch

Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,456 passing yards (132.4 ypg) on 140-of-234 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 173 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 84 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 142 times for 661 yards (60.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alex Fontenot has piled up 299 yards (27.2 per game) on 86 attempts with five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice's team-high 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Brady Russell has put up a 295-yard season so far (26.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 23 passes.

Daniel Arias' 18 grabs are good enough for 228 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

