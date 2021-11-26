Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A fan takes a selfie with Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) while they celebrate their win against the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A fan takes a selfie with Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) while they celebrate their win against the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado

    Betting Information for Utah vs. Colorado

    Utah vs Colorado Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Utah

    -24

    52

    Utah and Colorado Stats

    • This year, the Utes average 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (26.5).
    • The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buffaloes have 12 takeaways .
    • The average points scored by the Buffaloes this season, 19.3, is 3.0 fewer than the 22.3 the Utes have given up per game.
    • The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, five fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Cameron Rising leads Utah with 1,930 passing yards (175.5 ypg) on 158-of-251 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 329 rushing yards (29.9 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Tavion Thomas, has carried the ball 143 times for 836 yards (76.0 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year.
    • This season T.J. Pledger has racked up 79 carries for 548 yards (49.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Brant Kuithe's 478 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Dalton Kincaid has hauled in 25 passes for 349 yards (31.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Devaughn Vele has hauled in 19 receptions for 346 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,456 passing yards (132.4 ypg) on 140-of-234 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 173 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 84 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 142 times for 661 yards (60.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alex Fontenot has piled up 299 yards (27.2 per game) on 86 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Brenden Rice's team-high 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Brady Russell has put up a 295-yard season so far (26.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 23 passes.
    • Daniel Arias' 18 grabs are good enough for 228 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Colorado at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    utah utes football fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Colorado at Utah

    2 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Providence

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) prepares to pass in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Colorado vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A fan takes a selfie with Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) while they celebrate their win against the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    cincinnati bearcats
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina

    32 minutes ago
    arkansas football
    College Football

    How to Watch Missouri at Arkansas

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17224470
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

    32 minutes ago
    air force
    College Football

    How to Watch UNLV at Air Force

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Johnny Richardson (25) carries the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy