Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Betting Information for Utah vs. Colorado
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah
-24
52
Utah and Colorado Stats
- This year, the Utes average 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (26.5).
- The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buffaloes have 12 takeaways .
- The average points scored by the Buffaloes this season, 19.3, is 3.0 fewer than the 22.3 the Utes have given up per game.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, five fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).
Utah Players to Watch
- Cameron Rising leads Utah with 1,930 passing yards (175.5 ypg) on 158-of-251 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 329 rushing yards (29.9 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Tavion Thomas, has carried the ball 143 times for 836 yards (76.0 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year.
- This season T.J. Pledger has racked up 79 carries for 548 yards (49.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Brant Kuithe's 478 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Dalton Kincaid has hauled in 25 passes for 349 yards (31.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Devaughn Vele has hauled in 19 receptions for 346 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,456 passing yards (132.4 ypg) on 140-of-234 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 173 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 84 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 142 times for 661 yards (60.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Alex Fontenot has piled up 299 yards (27.2 per game) on 86 attempts with five touchdowns.
- Brenden Rice's team-high 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Brady Russell has put up a 295-yard season so far (26.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 23 passes.
- Daniel Arias' 18 grabs are good enough for 228 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
