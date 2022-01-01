Utah vs. Ohio State: Rose Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates the victory against the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rose Bowl will feature the Ohio State Buckeyes in a showdown against the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM ET. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ohio State vs. Utah

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -4 64

Ohio State and Utah Stats

This year, the Buckeyes score 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes allow (20.6).

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Utes have forced (14).

The Utes, on average, are scoring 14.6 more points per game this season (35.5) than the Buckeyes are allowing (20.9).

The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 3,862 passing yards (321.8 ypg) on 280-of-395 passing with 38 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson's team-high 1,172 rushing yards (97.7 per game) have come on 167 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also added 23 catches for 285 yards (23.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Miyan Williams has racked up 69 carries for 490 yards (40.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's team-high 1,259 receiving yards (104.9 yards per game) have come on 80 receptions with six touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson has totaled 1,058 receiving yards (88.2 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns, hauling in 70 passes this year.

Chris Olave's 65 grabs have turned into 936 yards (78.0 ypg) and 13 touchdowns.

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising has 2,279 passing yards (175.3 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 407 rushing yards (31.3 ypg) on 63 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Tavion Thomas has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,041 yards (80.1 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year.

This season T.J. Pledger has rushed for 671 yards (51.6 per game) on 97 carries with six touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's 525 receiving yards (40.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with six touchdowns.

Britain Covey has grabbed 49 passes for 480 yards (36.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dalton Kincaid's 33 catches have netted him 465 yards (35.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.