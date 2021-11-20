Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is greeted by his teammates after running in a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is greeted by his teammates after running in a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 rivals. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon

    Betting Information for Utah vs. Oregon

    Utah vs Oregon Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Utah

    -3

    58.5

    Utah and Oregon Stats

    • This year, the Utes average 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks allow (22.6).
    • The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 19 takeaways .
    • The Ducks have averaged 11.5 more points scored this season (35.3) than the Utes have allowed (23.8).
    • The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Cameron Rising has thrown for 1,752 yards (175.2 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 321 rushing yards (32.1 ypg) on 45 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Tavion Thomas has carried the ball 122 times for a team-high 742 yards (74.2 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year.
    • This season T.J. Pledger has racked up 69 carries for 502 yards (50.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Brant Kuithe's team-leading 360 receiving yards (36 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Devaughn Vele has recorded 346 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.
    • Dalton Kincaid's 24 receptions have netted him 345 yards (34.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown has thrown for 2,039 yards (203.9 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 551 yards (55.1 ypg) on 109 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Travis Dye, has carried the ball 152 times for 908 yards (90.8 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 302 receiving yards (30.2 per game) on 32 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Devon Williams' 349 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Johnny Johnson III has put together a 311-yard season so far (31.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Oregon at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

