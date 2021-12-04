Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) and quarterback Ty Thompson (17), right, throw the ball before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) and No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will battle in the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 3, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Utah vs. Oregon

Favorite Spread Total Utah -3 57.5

Utah and Oregon Stats

The Utes score 35.3 points per game, 10.9 more than the Ducks give up per matchup (24.4).

The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .

The Ducks have averaged 11.7 more points this year (33.2) than the Utes have allowed (21.5).

The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising has thrown for 2,109 yards (175.8 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 346 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 54 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Tavion Thomas' team-high 978 rushing yards (81.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with 18 touchdowns this year.

This season T.J. Pledger has rushed for 651 yards (54.3 per game) on 92 carries with five touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's team-leading 513 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with six touchdowns.

Britain Covey has recorded 408 receiving yards (34.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes this year.

Dalton Kincaid's 29 catches have yielded 404 yards (33.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown has been a dual threat to lead Oregon in both passing and rushing. He has 2,545 passing yards (212.1 ypg), completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 642 yards (53.5 ypg) on 132 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Travis Dye's team-high 1,036 rushing yards (86.3 per game) have come on 178 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 347 yards (28.9 per game) on 37 catches with two touchdowns.

Devon Williams' 540 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions with four touchdowns.

Kris Hutson has grabbed 24 passes for 358 yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Regional restrictions apply.