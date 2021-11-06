Utah vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/5/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Cameron Rising (7) during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Utah and Stanford Stats

The Utes put up 33.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the Cardinal give up per contest (27.0).

The Utes have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The Cardinal have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (24.9) as the Utes have allowed (25.3).

The Cardinal have 10 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 10 takeaways .

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising has thrown for 1,318 yards (164.8 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 300 yards (37.5 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Tavion Thomas' team-high 565 rushing yards (70.6 per game) have come on 102 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

Dalton Kincaid's 312 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe has put together a 304-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.

Devaughn Vele's 15 catches have netted him 287 yards (35.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,916 yards (239.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 63 times for 346 yards (43.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has piled up 246 yards (30.8 per game) on 69 carries, while also catching 26 passes for 240 yards (30.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elijah Higgins' team-high 449 receiving yards (56.1 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Yurosek has caught 26 passes for 433 yards (54.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

John Humphreys' 17 receptions this season have resulted in 252 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Arizona State W 35-21 Home 10/23/2021 Oregon State L 42-34 Away 10/30/2021 UCLA W 44-24 Home 11/5/2021 Stanford - Away 11/13/2021 Arizona - Away 11/20/2021 Oregon - Home 11/26/2021 Colorado - Home

Stanford Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/8/2021 Arizona State L 28-10 Away 10/16/2021 Washington State L 34-31 Away 10/30/2021 Washington L 20-13 Home 11/5/2021 Utah - Home 11/13/2021 Oregon State - Away 11/20/2021 Cal - Home 11/27/2021 Notre Dame - Home

