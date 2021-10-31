Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    
    Oct 23, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) is tackled by Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Keonte Schad (32) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) is tackled by Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Keonte Schad (32) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12), Pac-12 rivals, will do battle at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA

    Betting Information for Utah vs. UCLA

    Utah vs UCLA Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Utah

    -6.5

    60.5

    Utah and UCLA Stats

    • The Utes rack up 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins give up (26.3).
    • This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
    • The Bruins have averaged 7.9 more points scored this season (33.3) than the Utes have allowed (25.4).
    • The Bruins have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (9).

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Cameron Rising has 1,139 passing yards (162.7 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 237 rushing yards (33.9 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Tavion Thomas has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 405 yards (57.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Micah Bernard has collected 281 yards (40.1 per game) on 49 attempts with one touchdown, while also catching 15 passes for 112 yards (16 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Dalton Kincaid's 287 receiving yards (41 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Devaughn Vele has put up a 243-yard season so far (34.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.
    • Brant Kuithe's 26 grabs have netted him 241 yards (34.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 1,639 passing yards (204.9 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 364 rushing yards (45.5 ypg) on 97 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 732 yards (91.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 142 yards (17.8 per game).
    • This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 513 yards (64.1 per game) on 86 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Kyle Philips' 442 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 32 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Greg Dulcich has reeled in 25 passes for 425 yards (53.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Kam Brown's 12 catches have turned into 195 yards (24.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    UCLA at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

