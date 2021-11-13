Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona earned its first win of the season last week, beating Cal. Coming in on an emotional high, can the Wildcats pull off the upset over Pac-12 South-leading Utah?
    Last week, Arizona earned its first win of the Jedd Fisch era and its first victory since the 2019 season. 

    Will that win give the team momentum over the final month of the season? The Wildcats will look to turn that win into a streak this Saturday when they host a 6-3 Utah team that is in first place in the Pac-12 South.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona

    Live stream Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona was able to pick up the win last week thanks to a stifling defensive performance. Cal gained just 122 total yards of offense, averaging 2.3 yards per play, and was 1-of-14 on third down working against the Wildcat defense. 

    This week, the task gets a little tougher against the Utes, who are averaging a conference-best 35.4 points per game. Last week against Stanford, Kyle Whittingham's team put 52 points on the board and featured three 100-yard rushers in sophomore Tavion Thomas (177 yards, four touchdowns), freshman Micah Bernard (110 yards, one touchdown) and junior TJ Pledger (107 yards, one touchdown). 

    Utah has won the last four games in this series, including a 35-7 victory in the last meeting in 2019.

    The Utes lead the all-time series 24-19-2. Will they make it five straight wins? Find out Saturday starting at 2 p.m. ET.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
