How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon State

Utah looks to stay perfect in the Pac-12 when it travels to Oregon State on Saturday evening.

Utah got off to a slow start this year, going just 1-2 in its first three games which included an upset loss to San Diego State. It has been a different story inside the Pac-12, as the Utes have won all three of their games.

How to Watch Utah at Oregon State:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Last week the Utes took down No. 18 Arizona State 35-21. Utah erased a 21-7 halftime deficit, scoring 28 second half points while also shutting out the Sun Devils to pick up the win. It was the biggest win of the year for the Utes and has them in position to win the Pac-12 South.

They are sitting in a great spot, but they still need to take care of business. That continues with a trip to Oregon State on Saturday.

The Beavers have also been a surprise in the Pac-12, as they are 2-1 with big wins on the road against USC and at home against Washington. Oregon State did lose its last game against Washington State but is still tied with rival Oregon for first place in the Pac-12 North.

