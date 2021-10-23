How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon State

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Utes at Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Utah looks to stay perfect in the Pac-12 when it travels to Oregon State on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    Utah got off to a slow start this year, going just 1-2 in its first three games which included an upset loss to San Diego State. It has been a different story inside the Pac-12, as the Utes have won all three of their games.

    How to Watch Utah at Oregon State:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream the Utah at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week the Utes took down No. 18 Arizona State 35-21. Utah erased a 21-7 halftime deficit, scoring 28 second half points while also shutting out the Sun Devils to pick up the win. It was the biggest win of the year for the Utes and has them in position to win the Pac-12 South.

    They are sitting in a great spot, but they still need to take care of business. That continues with a trip to Oregon State on Saturday.

    The Beavers have also been a surprise in the Pac-12, as they are 2-1 with big wins on the road against USC and at home against Washington. Oregon State did lose its last game against Washington State but is still tied with rival Oregon for first place in the Pac-12 North. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Utah Utes at Oregon State Beavers

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16993832
    MLS

    How to Watch D.C. United at New York City FC

    1 minute ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) breaks away from USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon State

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch USC vs. Notre Dame

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) looks to pass around Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket in between Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16999563
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Devils

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16987878
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Penguins

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17000243
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pacers

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866429
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Denver at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy