Utah answered its first conference loss of the year with a blowout win over UCLA last week. Can the Utes match that effort this week on the road against Stanford?

Thanks to Arizona State's loss last week, Utah finds itself alone atop the Pac-12 South. That's also due in part to its resilient 44-24 win over UCLA last Saturday, following its first conference loss to Oregon State. The Utes look to build up another winning streak as they go on the road to Stanford.

How to Watch Utah vs. Stanford Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Utah vs. Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The key to Utah's success last week was its ground game. The Utes ran for 290 yards, with 160 coming from sophomore Tavion Thomas. Thomas also tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns and is now tied for the Pac-12 lead with 10 on the season.

Stanford will counter with more of an aerial attack. Its 250 passing yards per game rank third in the Pac-12. Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee has thrown 14 touchdowns to just five interceptions through eight games, while completing 64.8% of his passes.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2018 when Utah won at Stanford 40-21. That win gave the Utes a 5-4 all-time advantage in the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.