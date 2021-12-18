Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UTEP Miners vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: New Mexico Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs and the UTEP Miners meet for the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. UTEP

    Fresno State and UTEP Stats

    • The Bulldogs rack up 8.8 more points per game (33.6) than the Miners give up (24.8).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (14) this season.
    • The Miners have averaged 4.9 more points this year (25.2) than the Bulldogs have allowed (20.3).
    • The Miners have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulldogs.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Jake Haener has thrown for 3,810 yards (317.5 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 32 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 788 yards (65.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 364 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Jordan Mims has taken 98 carries for 545 yards (45.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 253 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jalen Cropper's 827 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 76 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Josh Kelly has put together a 768-yard season so far (64.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes.
    • Keric Wheatfall's 36 receptions have netted him 582 yards (48.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    UTEP Players to Watch

    • Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 2,966 passing yards (247.2 ypg) on 186-of-332 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season.
    • Ronald Awatt's team-high 804 rushing yards (67.0 per game) have come on 145 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deion Hankins has rushed for 420 yards (35.0 per game) on 114 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Jacob Cowing's team-leading 1,330 receiving yards (110.8 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Justin Garrett has put up a 659-yard season so far (54.9 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 49 passes.
    • Tyrin Smith's 30 catches have turned into 509 yards (42.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Fresno State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Boise State

    L 40-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    New Mexico

    W 34-7

    Home

    11/25/2021

    San Jose State

    W 40-9

    Away

    12/18/2021

    UTEP

    -

    Home

    UTEP Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    North Texas

    L 20-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Rice

    W 38-28

    Home

    11/26/2021

    UAB

    L 42-25

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    New Mexico Bowl: Texas-El Paso vs. Fresno State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Probellum Boxing

    1 minute ago
    seton hall basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iona vs. Seton Hall

    1 minute ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch DePaul at Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    saint josephs
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Bradley

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCLA vs North Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 13, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots against North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the first half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy