The Fresno State Bulldogs and the UTEP Miners meet for the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UTEP

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium

Dreamstyle Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State and UTEP Stats

The Bulldogs rack up 8.8 more points per game (33.6) than the Miners give up (24.8).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (14) this season.

The Miners have averaged 4.9 more points this year (25.2) than the Bulldogs have allowed (20.3).

The Miners have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulldogs.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has thrown for 3,810 yards (317.5 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 32 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 788 yards (65.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 364 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Jordan Mims has taken 98 carries for 545 yards (45.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 253 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper's 827 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 76 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has put together a 768-yard season so far (64.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes.

Keric Wheatfall's 36 receptions have netted him 582 yards (48.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

UTEP Players to Watch

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 2,966 passing yards (247.2 ypg) on 186-of-332 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Ronald Awatt's team-high 804 rushing yards (67.0 per game) have come on 145 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Deion Hankins has rushed for 420 yards (35.0 per game) on 114 carries with six touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing's team-leading 1,330 receiving yards (110.8 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Justin Garrett has put up a 659-yard season so far (54.9 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 49 passes.

Tyrin Smith's 30 catches have turned into 509 yards (42.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Fresno State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Boise State L 40-14 Home 11/13/2021 New Mexico W 34-7 Home 11/25/2021 San Jose State W 40-9 Away 12/18/2021 UTEP - Home

UTEP Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 North Texas L 20-17 Away 11/20/2021 Rice W 38-28 Home 11/26/2021 UAB L 42-25 Away 12/18/2021 Fresno State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.