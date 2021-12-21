Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Jordan Byrd (15) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies safety Shaq Bond (4) during the first half of the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Frisco Bowl will feature the San Diego State Aztecs squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners on December 21, 2021, starting at 7:30 PM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. UTSA

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Toyota Stadium

San Diego State and UTSA Stats

The Aztecs score just 2.9 more points per game (26.5) than the Roadrunners allow (23.6).

This year, the Aztecs have 14 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (26).

The Roadrunners have scored 37.8 points per game this season, 18.3 more than the Aztecs have given up.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times, nine fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (21).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Lucas Johnson has thrown for 1,091 yards (83.9 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 166 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 47 carries.

The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 221 times for 997 yards (76.7 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Chance Bell has racked up 65 carries for 314 yards (24.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jesse Matthews' 482 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Elijah Kothe has racked up 387 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 28 passes this year.

Daniel Bellinger has hauled in 29 catches for 344 yards (26.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UTSA Players to Watch

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 2,905 passing yards (223.5 ypg) on 240-of-362 passing with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 565 rushing yards (43.5 ypg) on 105 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Sincere McCormick's team-high 1,479 rushing yards (113.8 per game) have come on 299 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year.

Zakhari Franklin's team-leading 938 receiving yards (72.2 yards per game) have come on 73 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has put together a 793-yard season so far (61.0 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 69 passes.

De'Corian Clark's 46 grabs are good enough for 683 yards (52.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

San Diego State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 UNLV W 28-20 Away 11/26/2021 Boise State W 27-16 Home 12/4/2021 Utah State L 46-13 Home 12/21/2021 UTSA - Home

UTSA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 UAB W 34-31 Home 11/27/2021 North Texas L 45-23 Away 12/3/2021 Western Kentucky W 49-41 Home 12/21/2021 San Diego State - Away

