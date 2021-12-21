Skip to main content
    How to Watch UTSA Roadrunners vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Frisco Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Jordan Byrd (15) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies safety Shaq Bond (4) during the first half of the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Frisco Bowl will feature the San Diego State Aztecs squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners on December 21, 2021, starting at 7:30 PM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. UTSA

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Diego State and UTSA Stats

    • The Aztecs score just 2.9 more points per game (26.5) than the Roadrunners allow (23.6).
    • This year, the Aztecs have 14 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (26).
    • The Roadrunners have scored 37.8 points per game this season, 18.3 more than the Aztecs have given up.
    • The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times, nine fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (21).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Lucas Johnson has thrown for 1,091 yards (83.9 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 166 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 47 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 221 times for 997 yards (76.7 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chance Bell has racked up 65 carries for 314 yards (24.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jesse Matthews' 482 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Elijah Kothe has racked up 387 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 28 passes this year.
    • Daniel Bellinger has hauled in 29 catches for 344 yards (26.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    UTSA Players to Watch

    • Frank Harris leads UTSA with 2,905 passing yards (223.5 ypg) on 240-of-362 passing with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 565 rushing yards (43.5 ypg) on 105 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Sincere McCormick's team-high 1,479 rushing yards (113.8 per game) have come on 299 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year.
    • Zakhari Franklin's team-leading 938 receiving yards (72.2 yards per game) have come on 73 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Joshua Cephus has put together a 793-yard season so far (61.0 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 69 passes.
    • De'Corian Clark's 46 grabs are good enough for 683 yards (52.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    San Diego State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    UNLV

    W 28-20

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Boise State

    W 27-16

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Utah State

    L 46-13

    Home

    12/21/2021

    UTSA

    -

    Home

    UTSA Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    UAB

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/27/2021

    North Texas

    L 45-23

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 49-41

    Home

    12/21/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl: Texas-San Antonio vs. San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
