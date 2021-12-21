Publish date:
How to Watch UTSA Roadrunners vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Frisco Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Frisco Bowl will feature the San Diego State Aztecs squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners on December 21, 2021, starting at 7:30 PM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. UTSA
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Diego State and UTSA Stats
- The Aztecs score just 2.9 more points per game (26.5) than the Roadrunners allow (23.6).
- This year, the Aztecs have 14 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (26).
- The Roadrunners have scored 37.8 points per game this season, 18.3 more than the Aztecs have given up.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times, nine fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (21).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Lucas Johnson has thrown for 1,091 yards (83.9 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 166 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 47 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 221 times for 997 yards (76.7 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Chance Bell has racked up 65 carries for 314 yards (24.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Jesse Matthews' 482 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with seven touchdowns.
- Elijah Kothe has racked up 387 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 28 passes this year.
- Daniel Bellinger has hauled in 29 catches for 344 yards (26.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Frank Harris leads UTSA with 2,905 passing yards (223.5 ypg) on 240-of-362 passing with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 565 rushing yards (43.5 ypg) on 105 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
- Sincere McCormick's team-high 1,479 rushing yards (113.8 per game) have come on 299 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year.
- Zakhari Franklin's team-leading 938 receiving yards (72.2 yards per game) have come on 73 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
- Joshua Cephus has put together a 793-yard season so far (61.0 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 69 passes.
- De'Corian Clark's 46 grabs are good enough for 683 yards (52.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.
San Diego State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
UNLV
W 28-20
Away
11/26/2021
Boise State
W 27-16
Home
12/4/2021
Utah State
L 46-13
Home
12/21/2021
UTSA
-
Home
UTSA Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
UAB
W 34-31
Home
11/27/2021
North Texas
L 45-23
Away
12/3/2021
Western Kentucky
W 49-41
Home
12/21/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
21
2021
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl: Texas-San Antonio vs. San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)