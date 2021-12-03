Publish date:
How to Watch UTSA Roadrunners vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: C-USA Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1 C-USA) and UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 C-USA) will face each other in the C-USA Championship Game on December 3, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch UTSA vs. Western Kentucky
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Alamodome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-3.5
74.5
Western Kentucky and UTSA Stats
- This year, the Hilltoppers rack up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners allow (22.2).
- This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).
- The Roadrunners have scored 36.9 points per game this year, 9.9 more than the Hilltoppers have given up.
- The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,954 yards (412.8 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting 52 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Noah Whittington's team-high 452 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 90 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Adam Cofield has collected 372 yards (31.0 per game) on 80 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Jerreth Sterns' 1,539 receiving yards (128.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 127 receptions with 12 touchdowns.
- Mitchell Tinsley has put up a 1,075-yard season so far (89.6 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, reeling in 66 passes.
- Daewood Davis' 38 catches have netted him 651 yards (54.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Frank Harris has thrown for 2,687 yards (223.9 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 484 yards (40.3 ypg) on 94 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Sincere McCormick, has carried the ball 263 times for 1,275 yards (106.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
- Zakhari Franklin's 871 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 67 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
- Joshua Cephus has put together a 758-yard season so far (63.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 66 passes.
- De'Corian Clark's 42 grabs have turned into 624 yards (52.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
3
2021
Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)