    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch UTSA Roadrunners vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: C-USA Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Jakairi Moses (3) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1 C-USA) and UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 C-USA) will face each other in the C-USA Championship Game on December 3, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UTSA vs. Western Kentucky

    Betting Information for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

    Western Kentucky vs UTSA Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Western Kentucky

    -3.5

    74.5

    Western Kentucky and UTSA Stats

    • This year, the Hilltoppers rack up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners allow (22.2).
    • This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).
    • The Roadrunners have scored 36.9 points per game this year, 9.9 more than the Hilltoppers have given up.
    • The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,954 yards (412.8 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting 52 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Noah Whittington's team-high 452 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 90 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Adam Cofield has collected 372 yards (31.0 per game) on 80 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Jerreth Sterns' 1,539 receiving yards (128.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 127 receptions with 12 touchdowns.
    • Mitchell Tinsley has put up a 1,075-yard season so far (89.6 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, reeling in 66 passes.
    • Daewood Davis' 38 catches have netted him 651 yards (54.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

    UTSA Players to Watch

    • Frank Harris has thrown for 2,687 yards (223.9 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 484 yards (40.3 ypg) on 94 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Sincere McCormick, has carried the ball 263 times for 1,275 yards (106.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • Zakhari Franklin's 871 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 67 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
    • Joshua Cephus has put together a 758-yard season so far (63.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 66 passes.
    • De'Corian Clark's 42 grabs have turned into 624 yards (52.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

