How to Watch Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

UTSA and San Diego State face off Tuesday night in the Frisco Bowl.

UTSA had its best season as a Division I team this year, as it went 12–1 and won the Conference USA championship over Western Kentucky.

How to Watch the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream UTSA at San Diego State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Roadrunners came within a game of an undefeated season, as they lost their last regular season game when North Texas beat them 45–23.

On Tuesday night, the Roadrunners will look to prove that their season wasn't a fluke and get their first-ever bowl win. They will have to beat a very good San Diego State team if they want to come home with that win.

The Aztecs come into this game 11–2, but they lost the Mountain West Championship game to Utah State. It was a disappointing game for them, as they had lost just one game all year up until that point. Their great regular season included wins against Arizona and Pac-12 champion Utah.

Regional restrictions may apply.