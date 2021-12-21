Skip to main content
    How to Watch Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UTSA and San Diego State face off Tuesday night in the Frisco Bowl.
    Author:

    UTSA had its best season as a Division I team this year, as it went 12–1 and won the Conference USA championship over Western Kentucky. 

    How to Watch the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN Deportes

    Live stream UTSA at San Diego State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Roadrunners came within a game of an undefeated season, as they lost their last regular season game when North Texas beat them 45–23.

    On Tuesday night, the Roadrunners will look to prove that their season wasn't a fluke and get their first-ever bowl win. They will have to beat a very good San Diego State team if they want to come home with that win.

    The Aztecs come into this game 11–2, but they lost the Mountain West Championship game to Utah State. It was a disappointing game for them, as they had lost just one game all year up until that point. Their great regular season included wins against Arizona and Pac-12 champion Utah.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

