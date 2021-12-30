Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch the Valero Alamo Bowl Oregon vs Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon and Oklahoma meet Wednesday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl looking to finish off the season with a big win.
    Oregon and Oklahoma had great starts to their seasons, but they faltered late. Instead of playing in the College Football Playoff, they will face in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.

    How to Watch the Valero Alamo Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Oregon vs Oklahoma on fuboTV:

    Oregon picked up one of the biggest wins of the year when it went into Columbus and beat Ohio State 35-28 in Week 2. The Ducks rode that win to a No. 3 ranking in the CFP but stumbled late twice to Utah to see their championship dreams vanish.

    On Wednesday night, they will at least look to salvage a bowl win against an Oklahoma team that also struggled at the end of the regular season.

    The Sooners started the year 9-0 but it wasn't without some close calls, as well as a benching of starting quarterback Spencer Rattler. 

    Despite the early nailbiters, Oklahoma still had a shot at the playoff, but losses to Baylor and rival Oklahoma State kept the Sooners out of the Big 12 Championship game and a chance at the final four.

    Both of these teams are still very good and it should make for a very entertaining bowl game.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Valero Alamo Bowl Oregon vs Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:15
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
