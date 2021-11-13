Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) chases down Kentucky Wildcats running back JuTahn McClain (17) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will clash at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium

Vanderbilt Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -21.5 52.5

Kentucky and Vanderbilt Stats

This year, the Wildcats rack up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores surrender (35.6).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (13) this season.

The Wildcats have allowed an average of 23.4 points per game, 8.5 more than the 14.9 the Commodores have scored.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 11 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has thrown for 1,848 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 231 rushing yards (25.7 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 917 yards (101.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 69 carries for 339 yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 811 receiving yards (90.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 71 receptions and six touchdowns.

Josh Ali has recorded 331 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Isaiah Epps' 10 receptions have netted him 159 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals has thrown for 1,086 yards (120.7 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 55.3% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Rocko Griffin, has carried the ball 89 times for 296 yards (32.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Michael Wright has taken 59 carries for 286 yards (31.8 per game).

Will Sheppard's 466 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with three touchdowns.

Chris Pierce has recorded 427 receiving yards (47.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes this year.

Devin Boddie Jr.'s 28 receptions have netted him 259 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.