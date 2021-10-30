Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigerst\ during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

SEC opponents meet when the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Missouri

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium

Betting Information for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -16.5 62.5

Missouri and Vanderbilt Stats

The Tigers average 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per matchup the Commodores allow.

The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).

The Tigers have allowed an average of 37.1 points per game, 23.8 more than the 13.3 the Commodores have scored.

This season the Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 1,912 passing yards (273.1 ypg) on 183-of-273 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie has carried the ball 126 times for a team-high 743 yards (106.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 32 passes for 265 yards (37.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Michael Cox has taken eight carries for 102 yards (14.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's 329 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 22 receptions.

Keke Chism has put together a 288-yard season so far (41.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals has thrown for 1,086 yards (135.8 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 55.3% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Rocko Griffin, has carried the ball 89 times for 296 yards (37.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Re'Mahn Davis has taken 44 carries for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Will Sheppard's team-high 457 receiving yards (57.1 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Chris Pierce has hauled in 33 passes for 373 yards (46.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Devin Boddie Jr.'s 28 grabs have netted him 259 yards (32.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

