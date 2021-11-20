Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mike Wright (5) attempts a pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, in a SEC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ole Miss and Vanderbilt Stats

    • This year, the Rebels average just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores give up (35.4).
    • The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
    • The Rebels have allowed an average of 26.2 points per game, 11.1 more than the 15.1 the Commodores have scored.
    • This year the Commodores have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (19).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has 2,773 passing yards (277.3 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 66.6% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 523 rushing yards (52.3 ypg) on 126 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jerrion Ealy, has carried the ball 96 times for 588 yards (58.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 529 yards (52.9 per game) on 98 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 162 yards (16.2 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's 707 receiving yards (70.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has put together a 429-yard season so far (42.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.
    • Jonathan Mingo has hauled in 15 grabs for 290 yards (29.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Ken Seals has thrown for 1,173 yards (117.3 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Patrick Smith's team-high 325 rushing yards (32.5 per game) have come on 74 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Michael Wright has rushed for 306 yards (30.6 per game) on 66 carries.
    • Chris Pierce's team-high 496 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Will Sheppard has put together a 466-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes.
    • Devin Boddie Jr.'s 29 receptions are good enough for 263 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Ole Miss Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Auburn

    L 31-20

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Liberty

    W 27-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 29-19

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 45-6

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Missouri

    L 37-28

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Kentucky

    L 34-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

