Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mike Wright (5) attempts a pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, in a SEC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt Stats

This year, the Rebels average just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores give up (35.4).

The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .

The Rebels have allowed an average of 26.2 points per game, 11.1 more than the 15.1 the Commodores have scored.

This year the Commodores have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (19).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has 2,773 passing yards (277.3 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 66.6% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 523 rushing yards (52.3 ypg) on 126 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerrion Ealy, has carried the ball 96 times for 588 yards (58.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 529 yards (52.9 per game) on 98 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 162 yards (16.2 per game).

Dontario Drummond's 707 receiving yards (70.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has put together a 429-yard season so far (42.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.

Jonathan Mingo has hauled in 15 grabs for 290 yards (29.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals has thrown for 1,173 yards (117.3 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith's team-high 325 rushing yards (32.5 per game) have come on 74 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wright has rushed for 306 yards (30.6 per game) on 66 carries.

Chris Pierce's team-high 496 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has put together a 466-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes.

Devin Boddie Jr.'s 29 receptions are good enough for 263 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ole Miss Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Auburn L 31-20 Away 11/6/2021 Liberty W 27-14 Home 11/13/2021 Texas A&M W 29-19 Home 11/20/2021 Vanderbilt - Home 11/25/2021 Mississippi State - Away

Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Mississippi State L 45-6 Home 10/30/2021 Missouri L 37-28 Home 11/13/2021 Kentucky L 34-17 Home 11/20/2021 Ole Miss - Away 11/27/2021 Tennessee - Away

Regional restrictions apply.