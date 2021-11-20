Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ole Miss looks to avoid an upset against Vanderbilt on Saturday when the two SEC programs meet on the gridiron.
    No. 10 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) will host Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6) on Saturday in Oxford.

    For Ole Miss, this game is a chance to extend its win streak to three games and climb in the CFP rankings, where the team sits at No. 15 despite being No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches poll.

    Quarterback Matt Corral is one of just two FBS players with at least 15 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns, while Braylon Sanders leads the SEC in yards per catch at 23.8. This is a big-play offense that Lane Kiffin has built, and there should be room for some big plays against this Vanderbilt team.

    Last week, Ole Miss beat Texas A&M 29-19.

    As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores have lost five games in a row and have yet to win an SEC contest. They have been shut out twice in SEC play.

    The bright spot for Vandy has been takeaways, as the team's 12 interceptions rank 15th in the FBS.

    But offensively, the team is 128th in scoring offense at 15.1 points per game. Ken Seals and Mike Wright have combined for 12 touchdown passes and 12 picks, with both players having completion percentages in the mid-50s.

    Last year, Ole Miss won 54-21 when these teams met. Vanderbilt hasn't won an SEC game since October 2019, when it beat Missouri.

