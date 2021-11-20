Villanova goes for its third straight win on Saturday when they travel to Delaware to take on the Blue Hens.

Villanova wraps up its regular season on Saturday afternoon at Delaware looking for its third win in a row and ninth win of the year. The Wildcats have been one of the best teams in FCS this year with their only losses coming to Penn State and William & Mary.

How to Watch Villanova at Delaware Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Villanova at Delaware game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats will finish with, at worst, a share of the CAA conference title with a win over the Blue Hens. Villanova is tied with James Madison and holds the tiebreaker as they beat the Dukes 28-27 earlier this year.

Saturday they will look to get a piece of the title and get a win heading into the playoffs.

Delaware will look to play spoiler to their plans and pull off a big upset to finish its year.

The Blue Hens will try and bounce back from a loss to Richmond last Saturday. The loss snapped their two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 5-5 on the year.

Saturday they finish off their year looking to finish above .500 and keep the Wildcats from winning the CAA.

