How to Watch Villanova Wildcats at Delaware Blue Hens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Villanova wraps up its regular season on Saturday afternoon at Delaware looking for its third win in a row and ninth win of the year. The Wildcats have been one of the best teams in FCS this year with their only losses coming to Penn State and William & Mary.
How to Watch Villanova at Delaware Today:
Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021
Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Wildcats will finish with, at worst, a share of the CAA conference title with a win over the Blue Hens. Villanova is tied with James Madison and holds the tiebreaker as they beat the Dukes 28-27 earlier this year.
Saturday they will look to get a piece of the title and get a win heading into the playoffs.
Delaware will look to play spoiler to their plans and pull off a big upset to finish its year.
The Blue Hens will try and bounce back from a loss to Richmond last Saturday. The loss snapped their two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 5-5 on the year.
Saturday they finish off their year looking to finish above .500 and keep the Wildcats from winning the CAA.
