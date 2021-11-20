Villanova vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back Jalen Jackson (36) jumps over Penn State Nittany Lions defense during the fourth quarter against at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Villanova Wildcats (8-2, 0-0 CAA) square off against a fellow CAA foe when they visit the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Delaware vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Villanova and Delaware Stats

The Wildcats score 9.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (23.6).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Fightin' Blue Hens' takeaways (0).

The Fightin' Blue Hens have scored 20.4 points per game this year, 5.1 more than the Wildcats have given up.

This year the Fightin' Blue Hens have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (1).

Villanova Players to Watch

Daniel Smith leads Villanova with 1,955 passing yards (195.5 ypg) on 147-of-258 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 156 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Justin Covington has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 611 yards (61.1 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Jalen Jackson has collected 498 yards (49.8 per game) on 73 carries with five touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle's team-leading 624 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jaaron Hayek has put up a 489-yard season so far (48.9 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes.

Dez Boykin's 19 catches have yielded 305 yards (30.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Delaware Players to Watch

Zach Gwynn has thrown for 1,185 yards (118.5 ypg) to lead Delaware, completing 56.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

DeJoun Lee has carried the ball 164 times for a team-high 754 yards (75.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Paoletti has rushed for 192 yards (19.2 per game) on 53 carries with three touchdowns.

Thyrick Pitts' 657 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 42 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Gene Coleman II has put together a 366-yard season so far (36.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes.

Brett Buckman's 14 grabs have netted him 181 yards (18.1 ypg).

Villanova Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 William & Mary L 31-18 Home 11/6/2021 Elon W 35-0 Away 11/13/2021 Stony Brook W 33-14 Home 11/20/2021 Delaware - Away

Delaware Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Dixie State W 17-10 Home 11/6/2021 William & Mary W 24-3 Home 11/13/2021 Richmond L 51-27 Away 11/20/2021 Villanova - Home

