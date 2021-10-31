Virginia vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Ronnie Walker Jr. (32) celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers offensive tackle Ryan Nelson (54) after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) host the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch BYU vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

BYU and Virginia Stats

The Cougars rack up 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per matchup the Cavaliers allow.

The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have nine takeaways .

The Cavaliers, on average, score 15.1 more points (37.6) than the Cougars allow (22.5).

The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .

BYU Players to Watch

Jaren Hall leads BYU with 1,348 passing yards (168.5 ypg) on 110-of-173 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 205 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tyler Allgeier has carried the ball 168 times for a team-high 856 yards (107.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

Gunner Romney's 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with three touchdowns.

Puka Nacua has caught 20 passes for 444 yards (55.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Neil Pau'u's 37 catches have netted him 439 yards (54.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Virginia Players to Watch

Brennan Armstrong has 3,220 passing yards (402.5 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 177 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 258 rushing yards (32.3 per game) have come on 51 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Keytaon Thompson has 555 receiving yards (69.4 per game) on 41 catches, while also piling up 193 rushing yards (24.1 per game) on 26 attempts with three touchdowns.

Dontayvion Wicks' team-leading 847 receiving yards (105.9 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 57 receptions have turned into 541 yards (67.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

BYU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Boise State L 26-17 Home 10/16/2021 Baylor L 38-24 Away 10/23/2021 Washington State W 21-19 Away 10/30/2021 Virginia - Home 11/6/2021 Idaho State - Home 11/20/2021 Georgia Southern - Away 11/27/2021 USC - Away

Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Louisville W 34-33 Away 10/16/2021 Duke W 48-0 Home 10/23/2021 Georgia Tech W 48-40 Home 10/30/2021 BYU - Away 11/13/2021 Notre Dame - Home 11/20/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/27/2021 Virginia Tech - Home

