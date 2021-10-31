Virginia vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. BYU Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) host the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch BYU vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
BYU and Virginia Stats
- The Cougars rack up 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per matchup the Cavaliers allow.
- The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have nine takeaways .
- The Cavaliers, on average, score 15.1 more points (37.6) than the Cougars allow (22.5).
- The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .
BYU Players to Watch
- Jaren Hall leads BYU with 1,348 passing yards (168.5 ypg) on 110-of-173 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 205 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Tyler Allgeier has carried the ball 168 times for a team-high 856 yards (107.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- Gunner Romney's 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Puka Nacua has caught 20 passes for 444 yards (55.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Neil Pau'u's 37 catches have netted him 439 yards (54.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Brennan Armstrong has 3,220 passing yards (402.5 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 177 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 258 rushing yards (32.3 per game) have come on 51 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Keytaon Thompson has 555 receiving yards (69.4 per game) on 41 catches, while also piling up 193 rushing yards (24.1 per game) on 26 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Dontayvion Wicks' team-leading 847 receiving yards (105.9 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Billy Kemp IV's 57 receptions have turned into 541 yards (67.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.
BYU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Boise State
L 26-17
Home
10/16/2021
Baylor
L 38-24
Away
10/23/2021
Washington State
W 21-19
Away
10/30/2021
Virginia
-
Home
11/6/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Away
11/27/2021
USC
-
Away
Virginia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Louisville
W 34-33
Away
10/16/2021
Duke
W 48-0
Home
10/23/2021
Georgia Tech
W 48-40
Home
10/30/2021
BYU
-
Away
11/13/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
11/20/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/27/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Virginia at BYU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)