Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington (26) runs against the Brigham Young Cougars in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington (26) runs against the Brigham Young Cougars in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) host the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) at Scott Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame

    Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

    Notre Dame vs Virginia Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Notre Dame

    -6.5

    63

    Notre Dame and Virginia Stats

    • The Fighting Irish rack up 32.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per outing the Cavaliers give up.
    • The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (9).
    • The Cavaliers have put an average of 38.9 points per game on the board this season, 16.5 more than the 22.4 the Fighting Irish have surrendered.
    • The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan has thrown for 1,879 yards (208.8 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Kyren Williams, has carried the ball 160 times for 802 yards (89.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 34 passes for 293 yards (32.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 203 yards (22.6 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr.'s team-leading 531 receiving yards (59 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer has caught 45 passes for 493 yards (54.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Avery Davis' 27 catches have netted him 386 yards (42.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 3,557 yards (395.2 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 271 yards (30.1 ypg) on 81 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has carried the ball 55 times for 290 yards (32.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • Dontayvion Wicks' team-leading 972 receiving yards (108 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Keytaon Thompson has totaled 646 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 50 passes this year.
    • Billy Kemp IV's 60 receptions have yielded 579 yards (64.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Notre Dame at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10626011
    Boxing

    How to Watch David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Portland State at Sacramento State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is defended by cornerback Dontae Manning (8) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Colorado at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) in overtime at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) celebrates with center Steve Avila (79) after the victory against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) fight for possession during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Portland State Vikings quarterback Davis Alexander (6) is sacked by Washington State Cougars defensive end Quinn Roff (20) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 44-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Portland State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots in the second half against the Buffalo Bulls at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws the ball while hurried by Utah Utes linebacker Jonah Elliss (83) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy