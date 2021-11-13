Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington (26) runs against the Brigham Young Cougars in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) host the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) at Scott Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -6.5 63

Notre Dame and Virginia Stats

The Fighting Irish rack up 32.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per outing the Cavaliers give up.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (9).

The Cavaliers have put an average of 38.9 points per game on the board this season, 16.5 more than the 22.4 the Fighting Irish have surrendered.

The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan has thrown for 1,879 yards (208.8 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kyren Williams, has carried the ball 160 times for 802 yards (89.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 34 passes for 293 yards (32.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 203 yards (22.6 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr.'s team-leading 531 receiving yards (59 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.

Michael Mayer has caught 45 passes for 493 yards (54.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Avery Davis' 27 catches have netted him 386 yards (42.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Virginia Players to Watch

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 3,557 yards (395.2 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 271 yards (30.1 ypg) on 81 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has carried the ball 55 times for 290 yards (32.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Dontayvion Wicks' team-leading 972 receiving yards (108 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Keytaon Thompson has totaled 646 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 50 passes this year.

Billy Kemp IV's 60 receptions have yielded 579 yards (64.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.